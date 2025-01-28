In 2022, Cemex signed a partnership with VeryNile to expand solid waste collection operations from the Nile River to support the fishing community on Qursaya Island in Cairo. This partnership took a holistic approach to Qursaya Island by empowering men, women and children through job creation and educational initiatives to foster the island’s community development and sustainability. Supported by Egypt's Ministry of the Environment, Cemex co-processes non-recyclable waste as alternative fuel in the Assiut cement plant.

In 2023, Cemex and VeryNile expanded their partnership to create VeryNile’s Assiut Hub, Cemex’s operational hometown, to introduce new job opportunities to the local fishing community. During the first month of operating in Assiut, 4 loaded trucks of plastic waste were collected from the Nile to be recycled.

The Impact of Their Partnership

As of November 2024, and in line with the partnership, the fishermen collected more than 575 tons of waste from the Nile of which more than 460 tons of non-recyclable waste were co-processed at Cemex’s Assiut plant as alternative fuel. Additionally, through Cemex's support, the VeryNile Qursaya, Sohag and Assiut operations expanded and developed to accommodate more hired fishermen, employees and a larger capacity to collect waste from the Nile, contributing to more than 360 new job opportunities.

Furthermore, Cemex employees has joined the cause by volunteering to clean the Nile in several events and have contributed to the renovation of fishermen boats as well as the upcycling activities. Their actions stem from a real dedication to raising awareness about plastic pollution and the malpractices of disposing waste in the Nile.

Cemex has also expanded its Assiut Football Academy, sponsored by Cemex, to Qursaya Island to offer the community of VeryNile a professional and safe sporting environment that includes a rigorous training program, advanced facilities and experienced coaches as part of VeryNile's long-term plan to nurture the skills of the island's youth.

As a result of this collaborative effort, Cemex has been included in Fortune's 2024 Change the World list, ranking 24th out of 52 companies. This marks the fourth time Cemex has received this recognition, which highlights businesses making positive social impacts through local partnerships. Cemex's social impact strategy focuses on supporting local communities, building resilient cities, and empowering people through skills development. The Fortune Change the World list evaluates companies based on measurable social impact, business results, and innovation degree.

About Cemex

Cemex is a global construction materials company that is building a better future through sustainable products and solutions. Cemex is committed to achieving carbon neutrality through relentless innovation and industry-leading research and development. Cemex is at the forefront of the circular economy in the construction value chain and is pioneering ways to increase the use of waste and residues as alternative raw materials and fuels in its operations with the use of new technologies. Cemex offers cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, and urbanization solutions in growing markets.

About VeryNile

VeryNile is an initiative that develops sustainable means to clean the Nile while raising awareness on the importance of protecting the environment. VeryNile interlaces social and environmental impact and develops eco-friendly solutions to remove inorganic waste from the Nile River.