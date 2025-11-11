Dubai, UAE – CellSave Arabia, the GCC’s first and largest stem cell laboratory, part of the US-based life sciences powerhouse CSG.BIO Group, has achieved a new global milestone — becoming the first biobank worldwide to earn ISO 20387 accreditation for the receiving, processing, storage, and distribution of cord blood, cord tissue, and placenta — marking a defining benchmark in biobanking excellence. The assessment was conducted by the Emirates International Accreditation Centre (EIAC).

Worldwide, CellSave Arabia ranks as the 15th biobank across all specimen types — including biobanks specializing in human tissues, cells, blood, and other biological materials — to receive ISO 20387 accreditation. It is also the 4th biobank worldwide to achieve ISO accreditation specifically for stem cells and cord blood, and the first in the world to obtain ISO certification for stem cells, cord blood, cord tissue, placenta and maternal blood — setting a new standard in comprehensive stem cell preservation and advanced biobanking practices.

The ISO 20387 accreditation sets the highest standards for biobanking, focusing on quality, reliability, and competence in the collection, processing, testing and storage. Achieving this milestone positions CellSave Arabia among the world’s leading biobanks and reflects its strong focus on quality and reliability. For families in the GCC, it provides reassurance that their stem cells are preserved under the highest international standards, offering confidence in future medical possibilities.

Since 2005, CellSave Arabia has been the pioneer in stem cell preservation across the GCC, with world-class laboratories in Dubai Healthcare City and Abu Dhabi’s Masdar City. Today, CellSave extends its trusted services to families across Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Iraq, making it the region’s leading partner in safeguarding the future of newborn stem cells. Backed by global recognition, CellSave Arabia has proudly held AABB accreditation for cord blood banking since 2006, and in 2024 achieved AABB accreditation for somatic cell services — the first in the region. As an FDA-registered facility and a trusted partner of leading healthcare providers and government entities, the company continues to set new standards of excellence in regenerative medicine. CellSave remains the top choice for families and healthcare providers, continuing its legacy as the region’s most trusted leader in stem cell preservation.

“Achieving global recognition as the first biobank in the world to receive ISO 20387 accreditation for cord blood, cord tissue, and placenta is a proud milestone for CellSave Arabia,” said Alia Abdel Razeq, COO at CellSave Arabia. “This achievement demonstrates our vision to deliver world-class services and ensure families are always one step ahead in protecting their loved ones.”

CellSave Arabia: Driving the Future of Medicine

CellSave Arabia has safeguarded over 750,000 stem cell samples for 350,000 families across more than 80 countries, making it one of the leading names in stem cell preservation worldwide. These powerful cells are already used in treating blood disorders, immune system diseases, and certain cancers, and with the rapid progress of regenerative medicine, their potential continues to expand.

Today, stem cells are at the forefront of groundbreaking applications — from managing diabetes, cerebral palsy, and spinal injuries to emerging uses in skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, and advanced orthopedic therapies.

Through its ISO 20387 accreditation, CellSave Arabia guarantees that families in the GCC benefit from globally recognized, trusted stem cell storage, ensuring access to treatments that may one day transform lives.

About CellSave Arabia

CellSave Arabia was established in 2005 by the UAE Minister of Health as the region’s first private stem cell facility. Since then, it has become an internationally recognized and accredited facility servicing the region. It is a leading provider of advanced stem cell solutions. Committed to revolutionizing regenerative medicine, CellSave Arabia leverages the potential of the umbilical cord and placental stem cells to offer transformative treatments for various medical conditions. CellSave Arabia aims to enhance patients’ overall well-being and quality of life.