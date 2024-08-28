Live now: first stream in partnership with PublisHer – UAE-based women publishers are invited to apply for a grant worth USD50,000, a tailored training program and access to She’s Next Club networking and mentoring opportunities; application deadline 1 October 2024.

Dubai, UAE: Visa, a world leader in digital payments, announced the launch of the third edition of She's Next in the UAE, in partnership with PublisHer, the international organization aiming to address entrenched gender imbalances and drive a worldwide agenda for change within the global publishing industry.

She’s Next, empowered by Visa, is a global advocacy program that aims to support women striving to finance, manage, and expand their small businesses. This third edition of She’s Next will empower female publishers by providing them with networking opportunities, mentorship, training and funding to thrive in the publishing industry. She’s Next has garnered the backing of the wider UAE publishing industry with Sharjah Publishing City supporting as licensing partner, and the Sharjah Book Authority and Emirates Publishing Association committing as support partners.

From today and until 1 October 2024, women publishers in UAE can apply to She's Next. One winner will receive a grant of USD50,000, a tailored training program, and access to She’s Next Club resources such as a workshop library and community of entrepreneurs. This year’s edition of the program in UAE will spotlight four streams including Publishing and, later this year, Fashion, Food and Entrepreneurship.

Dr. Saeeda Jaffar, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager for the GCC, Visa, said: “She’s Next is dedicated to supporting women-owned businesses on their growth journey. This year's partnership with PublisHer seeks to further strengthen this mission. Our Women SMB Digitalization Index has shown that 42% of women entrepreneurs find partnership and networking opportunities a key challenge to business growth – a trend that has persisted over the years. With this year’s edition of She’s Next in the UAE, we are committed to addressing these challenges by offering ample networking opportunities, as well as funding, mentorship, and resources to empower women-owned businesses in the publishing industry and help them thrive in a competitive market.”

PublisHer is a call to action led by female publishing leaders to address their industry’s entrenched gender imbalances and drive an international agenda for change. The initiative seeks to support an empowered community of creative entrepreneurs and provide viable solutions to the many gender-based inequities that have long characterized the industry.

Founder of PublisHer, Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi said: “At PublisHer we are dedicated to the empowerment of women in publishing and improving opportunities for women to grow and thrive around the world. Publishing is characterized by both creativity and entrepreneurship, and we strive to give women platforms to demonstrate their skills and talents. Our partnership with the Visa She’s Next initiative provides such a platform, shining a much-needed light on local publishing talent and we are thrilled to be working with Visa in support of our mission.”

She’s Next features the launch of Visa’s second Women SMB Digitalization Index. The Index scores businesses based on 5 indicators: online presence, digital payments acceptance, payment security awareness, customer engagement, and customer retention. The findings of the Women SMB Digitalization Index study include:

More than half of respondents (51%) aspire to explore new markets or industries to expand the business.

Nearly half of surveyed women-owned businesses (46%) want to enhance the range of products they offer.

Nearly half (42%) of women entrepreneurs find partnership/networking opportunities a key challenge

Visa is amplifying the impact of 'She's Next' this year, with the ambition to uplift an even larger number of women entrepreneurs across diverse sectors. In a crucial stride towards sustainable development, Visa is partnering with Emirates Nature-WWF. This alliance accelerates our commitments to climate action and sustainability, infusing vital industry knowledge and expertise from the environmental and conservation domains. Throughout the upcoming months, Visa will introduce programs to bolster women entrepreneurs in fashion, food, and other sectors. This partnership not only underlines our commitment to diversity and inclusivity in entrepreneurship, but also reaffirms our dedication to sustainability and pivotal climate action. The upcoming 'She's Next in Food,' is scheduled for a November debut.

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director General at Emirates Nature-WWF, said: “Women offer diverse perspectives and experiences, which contribute to more comprehensive strategies and solutions that work for 100% of humanity. Emirates Nature-WWF is delighted to support women-led businesses and initiatives within conservation, sustainability and other fields through guidance and unbiased mentorship.”

In 2023, Visa GCC’s collaborative initiatives, She’s Next and SheTrades trained 340 women from six countries, supporting over 12,000 women employees in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC). With 96% of participants reporting improved skills and 97% increased self-confidence, the third edition of She’s Next this year will bring onboard Microsoft Philanthropies to further enhance women entrepreneurs' business and digital skills, improve their export competitiveness, market access, and financial inclusion.

Since 2020, Visa has invested around $3M in over 250 grants and coaching for women SMB owners through the She’s Next grant program globally including in the US, Canada, India, Ireland, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Pakistan, Kenya, South Africa, Cote d’Ivoire and Morocco.

To learn more and apply for the Visa She's Next Grant Program, applicants must submit a short application form with details about their business and digital presence.

For those interested in other streams, Visa invites you to express your interest on the dedicated website. Registered participants will be notified as each stream is officially launched.

