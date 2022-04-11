Explore an interesting collection of audio series, podcasts, Live Radio shows, fitness guides, cooking tips, and more

Abu Dhabi, UAE: This Ramadan, Anghami is bringing together the ultimate collection of spiritual, educational, and entertaining content to set the tone for a cultural experience unlike any other.

To help you make the most of Ramadan, Anghami has launched its yearly “Live Ramadan with Anghami” campaign with a special curation of audio series, podcasts, Live Radio shows, fitness guides, and cooking tips.

Users can choose from eight heartwarming readings of the Holy Quran by renowned reciters including Sheikh Abdulrahman ElSodes, Sheikh Ahmed El Ajami & Sheikh Abdelbasit Abdelsamad for their Quran reading. They can follow along at their own pace and keep track of their progress with the app’s daily reminders. And, if users are looking to elevate their spiritual journey, Anghami's vast library of exclusive content by Sheikh Mishari Al Afassi, Sheikh Mohamed Metwaly El Sharawy and many more will provide them with all what they need. They can also enjoy enlightening discussions on topics ranging from Prayers أدعية to (Seerah an-Nabawiyyah) encourage an ethos of education, discussion, and conversation.

For a light dose of entertainment amidst a long day of fasting, Anghami’s all-new series of audio and video programs by the region’s biggest stars will not disappoint – including daily episodes of Mustafa Hosney’s much-loved Ramadan Show “Elkena3”, as well as Live Radio shows by Tuhoon, EMPWR, and Rising Giants networks that deep-dive into everything from mental health, physical well-being, entertainment, and sports.

With every Ramadan comes the Arab world’s most highly anticipated television series. But with a spectacular selection taking over our screens, it can be hard to know where to start. For a complete run-down of the season’s blockbusters, catch Nad’s Reviews and Al Fasla as they discuss the latest chart-toppers. And if you’re feeling nostalgic, simply shuffle through the soundtracks of some of the region’s most popular television dramas in a dedicated playlist.

It is also important to remember the health benefits of fasting, so Anghami is here to keep you motivated with a wide selection of podcasts focused on fitness. Hear from experts like Dr Naif Miutwaa from Tuhoon, Ally Salama from EMPWR & Dana Abu Laban from RGN as they help you recharge during the Holy Month, keep your energy levels up during a workout, and clear your mind for a deep meditation. For an extra boost to stay in shape, you can find a wide range of daily cooking and health tips in the Ramadan tab.

“LIVE Ramadan with Anghami” is available throughout the Holy Month until Eid Al Fitr. For more info and to subscribe to Anghami Plus, visit: https://www.anghami.com/ramadan22

About Anghami Inc.

The first, most established and fastest-growing music technology platform in the Middle East and North Africa region, Anghami is the go-to destination for Arabic and International music and entertainment, creating artists, and connecting people. With its extensive eco-system of music, podcasts, events and more, Anghami provides the tools for anyone to create, curate and share their voice with the world.

Launched in 2012, Anghami was the first music-streaming platform in MENA to digitize the region’s music. Today, it has the largest catalog comprising 72 million songs and licensed content from leading Arabic labels, independent artists, and distributors, available for 75 million registered users. Anghami has established 40+ Telco partnerships to facilitate subscriptions and customer acquisitions, in parallel to building long-term relationships with and featuring music from major music labels including Universal Music Group, Sony Music Entertainment, Warner Music Group and the Merlin Network and is constantly licensing and producing new and original content. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi, Anghami has offices in Beirut, Dubai, Cairo, and Riyadh and operates in 16 countries across MENA and has recently expanded into the US and Canada, with Europe in the pipeline. It is the only service available in English, Arabic and French, and remains close to its customer base, not only thanks to its pan-regional presence but also via the 56 million user data points it generates every day.

To learn more about Anghami, please visit: https://anghami.com

