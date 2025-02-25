Abu Dhabi, UAE: Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, is celebrating the holy month of Ramadan with an exclusive up to 25 percent two-day discount on bookings made between 25 and 26 February. The offer is valid for travel between 1 March 2025 and 31 May 2025*, providing travellers with an unmissable opportunity to explore Wizz Air’s expanding network of destinations.

With fares starting from just AED 179**, travellers can explore a diverse range of vibrant and culturally rich destinations. Tickets are available now on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app, which is also accessible in Arabic.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is the smart choice to travel, championing ultra-low fares and unique travel experiences, with more than 30 unmissable destinations. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is enabling meaningful travel experiences and fuelling curiosity, enhancing connectivity and strengthening local economies.

Johan Eidhagen, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said: “As the national airline for everyone, we are delighted to celebrate Ramadan by offering unbeatable fares to exciting destinations. With unmatched affordability, we are proud to inspire exploration and boost inclusivity, allowing travellers to book their well-deserved holiday with their loved ones at incredibly low fares. Wizz Air is committed to carrying the flag of ultra-low-cost travel in the region and we encourage early bookings to secure the lowest fares. We look forward to seeing you on board our aircraft for a well-deserved vacation and sharing our love of travel soon.”

As a key contributor to Abu Dhabi’s sustainable tourism growth, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi offers ultra-low-fare travel to an expanding network of destinations, including Alexandria (Egypt), Almaty (Kazakhstan), Amman (Jordan), Baku (Azerbaijan), Belgrade (Serbia), Bishkek (Kyrgyzstan), Cairo (Egypt), Cluj (Romania) and Dammam (Saudi Arabia). In addition to routes to Kutaisi (Georgia), Larnaca (Cyprus), Male (Maldives), Madinah (Saudi Arabia), Astana (Kazakhstan), Samarkand (Uzbekistan), Sarajevo (Bosnia), Sohag (Egypt), Tashkent (Uzbekistan), Turkistan (Kazakhstan), Tirana (Albania), now available Varna (Bulgaria) and Yerevan (Armenia) among others.

* This promotion applies on bookings made from 25 February 2025 to 26 February 2025, from 00.00 till 23.59 UAE time (“Promotional period”). Travel between 1 March and 31 May to take advantage of the up to 25% discount on tickets. The promotion applies only to bookings made on https://wizzair.com or on the WIZZ mobile app. *

** One-way price, including administration fee. One carry-on bag (max: 40x30x20cm) is included. Trolley bag and each piece of checked-in baggage is subject to additional fees. The price applies only to bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. Number of seats at indicated prices are limited.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is a joint venture by ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a broad portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s diversified economy, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, the fastest growing European ultra-low-cost airline, operating a fleet of 224 Airbus A320 and A321 aircraft. A team of dedicated aviation professionals delivers superior service and very low fares, making Wizz Air the preferred choice of 62 million passengers in the Financial Year 2024, ending 31 March 2024. Wizz Air is listed on the London Stock Exchange under the ticker WIZZ. The company was recently named one of the world's top five safest airlines by airlineratings.com, the world's only safety and product rating agency, and named Airline of the Year by Air Transport Awards in 2019 and in 2023. Wizz Air has also been recognised as the "Most Sustainable Low-Cost Airline" within the World Finance Sustainability Awards in 2021-2024, the “EMEA Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year” by the CAPA-Centre for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2024 and the "Global Environmental Sustainability Airline Group of the Year" in 2022-2023.