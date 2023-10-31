This groundbreaking achievement resonates with the global commitment to environmental sustainability, aligning with the vision of the COP28 summit set to take place in the UAE this November

Dubai, UAE: Cebu Pacific, the Philippines' leading airline, has successfully completed Flight 5J 5055 from Narita to Manila using sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), marking a significant milestone in the field of sustainable aviation. This groundbreaking achievement not only paves the way for environmentally responsible air travel but also aligns with the vision of the COP28 summit, which is set to take place here in the United Arab Emirates this November.

Cebu Pacific's SAF-powered flight, using an Airbus 321neo and a 40 per cent blended SAF from Neste Corporation, distributed by Itochu Corporation, has reduced carbon emissions per passenger by an impressive 44 per cent. The airline is now the first Philippine carrier to utilize SAF in a commercial flight departing from Japan.

Alexander Lao, President and Chief Commercial Officer at Cebu Pacific, stated, "As we await sufficient SAF supply to meet the demand of the entire aviation industry, this inaugural Narita to Manila SAF flight represents Cebu Pacific’s ongoing efforts toward making air travel more sustainable. Other decarbonization programs that we have put in place include investing in fuel-efficient NEOs, optimization of flight plans, and adoption of fuel efficiency best practices to minimize fuel consumption. All these are concrete sustainability initiatives that bolster our commitment and support for the aviation industry's goal of flying net-zero by 2050."

The collaboration between Cebu Pacific, Neste Corporation, and Itochu Corporation has not gone unnoticed. Itochu, which acts as the branded distributor of SAF in Japan, expressed its enthusiasm for the partnership. Atsushi Onishi, Senior Officer of Itochu's Energy Division, said, "We look forward to partnering with Cebu Pacific as we strive towards sustainable aviation. Our collaboration underscores the growing demand for SAF in the Asia-Pacific region, and we are ready to meet that need."

Passengers on this inaugural flight were not only part of history but also received commemorative tokens and engaged in in-flight activities. Narita International Airport warmly welcomed the initiative. Toshio Tashiro, Executive Officer of Narita International Airport, commented, "We are honored that Cebu Pacific has chosen Narita International Airport for this initiative. Being one of the select airlines to mount SAF flights in Japan, Cebu Pacific's commitment to sustainability is commendable."

During a stakeholder event in Dubai earlier this year, Cebu Pacific reiterated its 2022 Sustainability Report which reinforced CEB's commitment to decarbonization, particularly through its fleet modernization program. The airline plans to reduce CO2 emissions per passenger by transitioning to an all-New Engine Option (NEO) fleet by 2028.

The airline has also reaffirmed its commitment to a sustainable future by pledging to use blended SAF throughout its whole commercial network by 2030.

About Cebu Air Inc. (PSE: CEB)

Cebu Air Inc. is the Philippines’ leading airline in the Philippine air transportation industry, offering its low-cost services to more destinations and routes with higher flight frequency within the Philippines than any other airline.

The CEB network operates flights out of seven strategically placed hubs in the Philippines: Clark, Davao, Cagayan de Oro, Kalibo, Cebu, Iloilo and Manila.

The Cebu Pacific fleet is comprised of 71 aircraft—18 A320ceo, 14 A320neo, seven (7) A321ceo, 12 A321neo, one (1) A330ceo, five (5) A330neo, 14 ATR 72-600, and two (2) ATR Freighters. CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average fleet age of six (6) years.

A member of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Cebu Pacific has achieved full compliance with IATA Operational Safety Audit (IOSA)—considered as the benchmark of the highest standards for safety in the airline industry, joining a roster of over 404 airlines worldwide that have strictly complied with the most stringent of international standards governing aviation safety.

CEB operates with 100% fully vaccinated active flying crew - all to ensure everyone flies safely and conveniently on Cebu Pacific.

The airline has also been rated 7/7 stars by airlineratings.com for its COVID-19 compliance as it continues to implement a multi-layered approach to safety, in accordance with global aviation standards. Its jet fleet is equipped with hospital grade HEPA (High Efficiency Particular Arrestor) air filters, keeping viruses at bay.

For bookings and enquiries, guests can visit www.cebupacificair.com. The latest seat sales can be found on CEB’s official Twitter (@CebuPacificAir) and Facebook pages. Guests may also download the Cebu Pacific official mobile app on the App Store and Google Play.

