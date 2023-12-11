Riyadh – Global real estate advisor CBRE has announced the inauguration of its new office in Riyadh, as part of its continued strategic development in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).

CBRE opened a new office this week on the eighth floor of the landmark Al Faisaliah Tower in Riyadh. The new office opening follows a year of continued growth in Saudi Arabia, including a string of senior hires in the past year, including the appointment of Elias Bou Habib as Head of Consulting – Saudi Arabia, Jena Ladhani as Country Managing Director – Saudi Arabia for CBRE Global Workplace Solutions and Pedro Ribeiro as General Manager – Saudi Arabia for CBRE Advisory.

CBRE has been serving clients in Saudi Arabia for over 15 years and has now over 300 real estate experts based on the ground across all its group divisions. CBRE has recently advised on some of the biggest real estate projects across the Kingdom, including Saudi Arabia’s largest standalone hotel transaction in Jeddah and over 30 mega and giga projects as part of Vision 2030. It has also worked on CBRE’s largest ever valuation project, valuing over 700,000 real estate assets in Saudi Arabia since 2021 as part of the Kingdom's transformational change initiatives.

Prince Mohammed bin Turki bin Abdullah Al Saud, CBRE Saudi Arabia & Dar Al Riyadh Board Member, Prince Naif bin Turki bin Abdullah Al Saud, CBRE Saudi Arabia & Dar Al Riyadh Board Member, and Anshuman Magazine, Chairman and CEO of CBRE in India, Southeast Asia, Middle East & Africa among other senior guests attended CBRE’s new office inauguration ceremony held at Al Faisaliah.

Nicholas Maclean, Managing Director of CBRE Middle East, says: “I am proud to open our new Riyadh office today, at a time of unprecedented development in Saudi Arabia. This strategic milestone is a testament of our ongoing growth in the Kingdom and underscores our commitment to foster local partnerships, drive innovation and help our clients realize their potential in Saudi Arabia’s dynamic business landscape.”

Pedro Ribeiro, General Manager – Advisory of CBRE Saudi Arabia, comments: “I am delighted to welcome our Saudi Arabia team into our new office, designed to encourage collaboration and flexibility. It is a great example of the modern work environment that supports how people work today. This not only represents a significant business milestone but also our dedication to contributing to the development of the Kingdom and its Vision 2030.”

