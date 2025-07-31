Abu Dhabi, UAE – Commercial Bank International PJSC (“CBI” or “the Bank”) (ADX Symbol: CBI; ISIN: AEC000101019), a leading UAE bank, has today announced its financial results for the first half of 2025.

Key Financial Highlights H1 2025:

Pre-tax net profit increased by 4% YoY from AED 90 million in H1-24 to AED 93 million in H1-25. The Bank reported pre-tax net profit of AED 48 million for Q2-25

Operating profit increased by 134% YoY from AED 68 million in H1-24 to AED 158 million in H1-25 aided by gains on non-core asset disposals and by 34% in Q2-25 YoY from AED 33 million to AED 45 million

Net loans and advances grew by 3% from AED 12.5 billion as at Jun’24 to AED 12.9 billion as at Jun’25

Customer deposits grew by 7% from AED 14.2 billion as at Jun’24 to AED 15.2 billion as at Jun’25. Deposits mix improved favourably during H1’25 with the CASA ratio improving 6% YoY enabling CBI to maintain an optimal funding structure

Capital adequacy ratio improved from 15.3% as at Jun’24 to 17.6% as at Jun’25, driven by an improvement in the equity position

Ali Sultan Rakkad Al Amri, CEO of Commercial Bank International, commented: “Our H1 2025 results, underpinned by steady performance and profitability, demonstrate clear progress in our ongoing strategic transformation and strong momentum across our core business areas.”

He added: “The numbers also reflect the strength of the customer relationships we are building across the UAE. At CBI, we remain relationship-driven, committed to building lasting customer relationships and delivering a banking experience that is tailored, relevant and responsive. We will carry on actively enhancing our service offerings, providing refined solutions that align with the needs of individuals and businesses across the UAE. As we look to the future, we will continue to build with agility, innovation and valued-led partnerships.”

Amid global market changes and regional shifts, CBI’s performance is indicative of a disciplined approach to growth – measured, sustainable and grounded in deep market understanding and customer insight. With a stable foundation and sharp strategic direction, CBI is well positioned to support long-term growth, delivering value to both its customers and stakeholders.

CBI Awards for H1 2025

Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Enablement and Digital Payments Infrastructure in the UAE

World Union for Arab Bankers

Most Innovative Sustainable Partnership

Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards

Most Innovative Corporate Bank 2025

UAE Business Awards 2025

MEA Markets Banking Innovations Excellence Award 2025

UAE Business Awards 2025

About Commercial Bank International (CBI)

Commercial Bank International (CBI) is a leading UAE bank dedicated to empowering businesses and individuals through innovative, personalised, and growth-focused banking solutions. Established in 1991 and headquartered in Dubai, CBI offers a diverse range of services, including corporate, retail, and Islamic banking solutions. Leveraging its innovative capabilities, CBI provides bespoke banking services to help clients achieve their ambitions. CBI is listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and is regulated by the Central Bank of the UAE and the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA).

In recognition of its client-centric culture and dedication to driving innovation in the banking sector, CBI has received numerous awards for innovation in technology and financial services, winning multiple Stevie Awards including Most Innovative Sustainable Partnership, and Outstanding Contribution to Fintech Enablement and Digital Payments Infrastructure in the UAE from the World Union for Arab Bankers.

The Bank is majority-owned by UAE shareholders, and its Board of Directors benefits from strong representation of UAE nationals.