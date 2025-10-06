Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 138%.

Subscriptions worth BD 68.961 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 8th October 2025 and matures on 7th January 2026, is 5.02% compared to 5.10 of the previous issue on 10th September 2025.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.294 (BH0007DA1424) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.