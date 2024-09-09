Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 185%.

Subscriptions worth BD 79.572 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 11th September 2024 and matures on 11th December 2024, is 6.13% compared to 6.15% of the previous issue on 14th August 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.281 (BH0003Y45421) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.