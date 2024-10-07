Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 207%.

Subscriptions worth BD 89.046 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 9th October 2024 and matures on 8th Janaury 2025, is 5.93% compared to 6.13% of the previous issue on 11th September 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.282 (BH000C9E2095) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.