Manama, Bahrain – 11th November 2024 - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been oversubscribed by 206%.

Subscriptions worth BD 88.375 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 13th November 2024 and matures on 12th February 2025, is 5.75% compared to 5.93% of the previous issue on 9th October 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.283 (BH000D6Y3900) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.