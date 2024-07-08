Manama, Bahrain – - The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the Sukuk Al-Salam Islamic securities, has been fully subscribed by 100%.

Subscriptions worth BD 43 million were received for the BD 43 million issue, which carries a maturity of 91 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 10th July 2024 and matures on 9th October 2024, is 6.06% compared to 5.92% of the previous issue on 12th June 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Salam are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.279 ( BH000N45A384) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Salam series.