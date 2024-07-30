Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic leasing bonds, Sukuk Al-Ijara, has been oversubscribed by 234%.

Subscriptions worth BD 61 million were received for the BD 26 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 1st August 2024 and matures on 30th January 2025, is 6.29% compared to 6.05% of the previous issue on 4th July 2024.

The Sukuk Al-Ijara are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue No.228 (BH00054P8752) of the short-term Sukuk Al-Ijara series.