Manama, Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) announces that the monthly issue of the short-term Islamic Ijara Murabaha Sukuk, has been oversubscribed by 191%.

Subscriptions worth BD 95.300 million were received for the BD 50 million issue, which carries a maturity of 182 days.

The expected return on the issue, which begins on 2nd October 2025 and matures on 2nd April 2026, is 5.20% equivalent to the previous issue on 4th September 2025.

The Ijara Murabaha Sukuk are issued by the CBB on behalf of the Government of the Kingdom of Bahrain.

This is issue 6IM/2 (BH0004762EN2) of the short-term Ijara Murabaha Sukuk series.