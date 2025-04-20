Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – The Central Bank of Bahrain’s (CBB) Board of Directors held its second meeting for the year 2025, chaired by Mr. Hassan Khalifa Al Jalahma on Sunday, 20 April 2025.

The Board reviewed the topics on the agenda and approved the new organizational structure, which reflects the CBB’s dual mandate of maintaining the stability of the financial sector and developing strategies that ensure its development and growth. The Board acknowledged that this structure contributes to achieving the CBB's objectives and preparing leadership competencies that will contribute to the development and advancement of this vital sector.