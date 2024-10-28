Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain – HE Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, affirmed that the PM Fellowship Program reflects the Kingdom of Bahrain's commitment to investing in its national workforce and engaging them in comprehensive development, under the leadership of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa and in line with the vision of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

HE the Governor received at his office Mr. Rashed Adel Kamal, the CBB employee selected as a candidate for the 10th intake of the Prime Minister’s Fellowship Program, and congratulated him on his selection, wishing him ongoing success and benefit from the program's opportunities.

Mr. Kamal expressed his gratitude to HE the Governor for his continuous support for CBB employees in achieving their aspirations.