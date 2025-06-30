Manama, Bahrain – A delegation of officials from the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB), led by H.E. the Governor Khalid Humaidan, visited Amazon Web Services (AWS) at its headquarters in London, United Kingdom. The delegation, which included Mr. Mohamed Abdulkarim, Executive Director – Corporate Services, Mr. Mohamed Al Sadek, Executive Director – Market Development and Mrs. Noora Abdulghani, Executive Director – Supervision, was welcomed by Ms. Tanuja Randery, Managing Director of AWS for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

As part of the visit, the delegation participated in an executive briefing session that featured a series of presentations on various topics. These included emerging innovations contributing to the financial sector’s digital transformation, the role of advanced technologies in strengthening the supervisory and regulatory capabilities of central banks, and the strategic value of data analytics in unlocking business opportunities in financial services.

Commenting on the visit, H.E. Khalid Humaidan, Governor of the Central Bank of Bahrain, stated: “It was a pleasure to visit Amazon Web Services, a global leader in cloud solutions and data analytics. This engagement marks a crucial step in strengthening collaboration and exchanging knowledge and reflects our ongoing commitment to innovation and enhancing the financial services sector in Bahrain. It also underscores our determination to remain adaptive in a rapidly evolving financial services landscape, reinforcing our growth and stability mandate across the sector.”