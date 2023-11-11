Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Caspaiou, the renowned furniture & bespoke interior design studio, is proud to announce the expansion of its showroom on Dubai's prestigious Sheikh Zayed Road.

The homegrown family brand, which has been progressively growing since its launch in 2006, continues to set the benchmark and has been recognised for successfully delivering full-scale residential design projects here in the region and across the globe.

The refurbished space showcases a wide array of luxury European furniture, unique accessories, high-end lighting, and art pieces, all meticulously selected to reflect the brand's signature design ethos and style. Each item is a statement piece, carefully crafted to elevate any living space and create that truly remarkable Caspaiou atmosphere.

Spread over two floors and offering a generous 600 square meters of viewing space, the result is a stunning display for design enthusiasts and purveyors of good taste. Stepping into the redefined showroom is like entering a world where design and beauty converge, with captivating personal spaces curated to transform houses into homes. Every corner is accented by exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design.

A testament to the brand's unwavering commitment to excellence, the showroom invites visitors to embark on a journey of design discovery. Whether seeking inspiration for a new project or looking to add a touch of luxury to an existing space, Caspaiou offers a treasure trove of possibilities.

A 100-square metre in-house design studio houses a diverse team of 20 experts ranging from designers to architects and artists, each well-versed and passionate about creating beautiful spaces and committed to understanding each client's unique vision and translating it into reality.

From conceptualization to execution, Caspaiou’s team provides personalized solutions that meet the highest standards of quality and sophistication. With their expertise and attention to detail, they create interiors that are not only visually stunning but also functional and tailored to individual needs.

The showroom offering is further complemented by the 750 square-metre Caspaiou warehouse, which now houses more than 2500+ in-stock items giving clients access to an unrivalled collection of luxury European furniture, accessories, lighting, and art pieces.

By collaborating in the GCC region with some of the most renowned names including Meridiani, Ulivi Salotti and Gallotti & Radice to lighting experts Lasvit, Catellani & Smith, Venicem and Articolo and the likes of Domani and Lynn Spoor for accessories and art, Caspaiou has truly enhanced its capability to redefine the concept of living spaces and create captivating interiors that stand the test of time.

“Designing luxurious interiors is about more than simply creating atmospheres; it also involves tending to the space, managing timelines and varied aspects to perfection. With schedule specifications, procurement processes, coordinating supply sources, and surveying finished quality, our services range from shell and core to project management and aftercare,” said Alexander Van Veen, CEO Caspaiou.

“We are dedicated to making the world more beautiful, one space at a time. True to our ethos of exceptional craftsmanship and timeless design, our mission is to enrich lives through interiors and leave a lasting impact on our clients, suppliers, partners, and team members. By enhancing our offering in the region, we have made it that much easier for clients to create that perfect living or working space faster and more efficiently,” he added.

Commenting on what makes Caspaiou stand apart, COO Charlotte de Vink said, “Getting the details right is perhaps the most crucial part of our interior design process. Our team of 20 experienced professionals goes over every aspect of design and sourcing in a comprehensive manner. This includes furniture, fixture & equipment selection (FF&E), as well as all the technical- and project management aspects enabling us to bring both small- and large-scale projects from shell and core all the way to a perfect home. With innovative 3D visuals, furniture layouts, and meticulous space planning, we chalk up a blueprint of the ideal interiors. With plenty of room for feedback, we make this an exciting stage where imagination is anchored in practical results.”

At Caspaiou, the experience goes beyond the products on display. It is a celebration of creativity, collaboration, and connection. The showroom serves as a hub for design inspiration, where clients and visitors can immerse themselves in the world of European design excellence and this was no more evident than at the official launch event. Held during Downtown Design, it was given credence by the presence of several brand representatives who had flown in especially for the occasion.

A timely keynote address entitled Where Passion Meets Precision: Artisanal Craftsmanship, Inspirational Designs given by award-winning German designer Sebastian Herkner was moderated by renowned Kuwaiti Interior Architect, Meshary AlNassar.

“This gathering of some of the most exciting minds in design is a testament to the beauty of the Caspaiou design world and the confidence our cache of European partners has in it. We are truly grateful for their support and patronage,” he concluded.

The newly refurbished Caspaiou showroom is now open on Sheikh Zayed Road.

Showroom #3 and #4, Al Makateeb Building

Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Quoz, Exit 43

Mon-Fri 9AM – 8 PM, Sat 12PM -8 PM, Sun (by appointment)

contact@caspaiou.com

For more information go to www.caspaiou.com