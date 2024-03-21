Dubai, UAE / Riyadh, KSA / London, UK: CASHIN KSA, a prominent POS and digital payments fintech in the region in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and Fils, a pioneering force in climate-positive transactions, empowering businesses of all sizes to embed climate positivity into transactions using their APIs, have forged a transformative partnership aimed at revolutionising the financial landscape with sustainability at its core.

In an era marked by escalating global warming concerns, CASHIN KSA and Fils have joined forces to redefine the approach to climate action in the financial sector. This groundbreaking alliance will empower CASHIN KSA's extensive network of merchants across the kingdom, comprising a significant share of the market, to integrate Fils's enterprise-grade payments platform. Through this collaboration, merchants will gain the ability to accurately track their environmental impact, mitigate their carbon footprint with high-quality carbon credits, and transparently report their progress.

This partnership represents a significant milestone for Fils, which, following its successful ventures with other market leaders in the region, is now expanding its footprint in Saudi Arabia. By leveraging CASHIN KSA's extensive market reach and established presence, Fils is primed to accelerate its growth trajectory and advance its mission of embedding climate positivity into every transaction.

"Our collaboration with CASHIN KSA underscores our commitment to advancing sustainability in the financial sector and aligns perfectly with our mission to empower businesses to embed climate action into their operations,” said Nameer Khan, CEO of Fils. “Together, we are not only driving positive environmental change but also supporting the climate goals of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, contributing to a greener and more sustainable future."

Moreover, this collaboration underscores CASHIN KSA's commitment to environmental stewardship and aligns with the kingdom's ambitious climate goals outlined in Vision 2030. By embracing sustainability as a cornerstone of its operations, CASHIN KSA is not only championing climate action but also contributing to Saudi Arabia's transformation into a sustainable and dynamic nation.

According to Omar AlRammah, CEO of CASHIN KSA, this partnership exemplifies the company's dedication to sustainability and innovation: "Our collaboration with Fils marks a significant step forward in our journey towards a more sustainable future. By integrating Fils's cutting-edge technology into our payments infrastructure, we are advancing our commitment to environmental responsibility and paving the way for a greener financial ecosystem."

As CASHIN KSA and Fils embark on this transformative journey, they remain steadfast in their pledge to drive sustainability, foster innovation, and dismantle barriers to climate action. Together, they aim to catalyse positive change, not only in the financial sector but also in society at large, by creating a more sustainable and inclusive future for generations to come.

About CASHIN KSA:

CASHIN KSA is a leading fintech company based in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, committed to revolutionising the POS and digital payment landscape in the region. With a focus on innovation and customer-centric solutions, CASHIN KSA empowers businesses and individuals alike with cutting-edge financial technologies, driving convenience, efficiency, and inclusivity. As a pioneer in the Saudi fintech sector, CASHIN KSA is dedicated to advancing financial accessibility and sustainability, contributing to the kingdom's economic growth and societal development. For more information visit the website: https://cashin.sa/ar

About Fils:

Fils is a groundbreaking fintech enterprise dedicated to embedding sustainability into the fabric of digital transactions. With its innovative API-driven platform, Fils enables businesses of all sizes to integrate climate-positive solutions seamlessly into their operations, fostering environmental stewardship and corporate responsibility. Leveraging the latest fintech innovations and blockchain technology, Fils is committed to facilitating the transition to a sustainable economy, empowering organisations to make a positive impact on the planet with every transaction. Join Fils in building a greener, more sustainable future for all. For more information visit the website on https://filsnow.com/