Dubai, UAE: Cartlow, a pioneer in circular commerce, has launched the region’s first commission-free circular subscription platform, setting a new benchmark for sustainability and the circular economy. With this innovative initiative, Cartlow solidifies its position as a leader in the transition toward a net-zero future, inviting collaboration across industries to create scalable, impactful change in the MENA region.

The commission-free model removes financial barriers for sellers, enabling businesses of all sizes to participate in the circular economy effortlessly. This inclusive approach provides access to structuring and enabling the circular commerce landscape, creating a streamlined, efficient platform that supports environmental sustainability. Central to the platform is an integrated CO₂ tokenization system, where every transaction actively contributes to reducing carbon footprints, fostering measurable environmental impact.

“Cartlow’s commission-free circular subscription model marks a significant milestone in our mission toward a net-zero and sustainable future,” said Mohammad Sleiman, CEO of Cartlow. “By empowering both small and large marketplace players to embrace the circular economy, we are driving meaningful impact and paving the way for a more sustainable future. We look forward to fostering collaborations that support sustainable change across the region.”

This platform aims to support not only individual businesses but also government entities and environmental organizations in achieving their waste management, resource optimization, and carbon neutrality goals. By collaborating with industry leaders, Cartlow strives to strengthen the regional circular economy ecosystem, driving innovation and delivering real value to all stakeholders.

This launch underscores Cartlow’s commitment to sustainability and its mission to empower a closed-loop circular economy. With its forward-thinking approach, the company continues to lead the charge in transforming the MENA region’s environmental and business landscapes.

About Cartlow

First movers in the MENA green-tech revolution, Cartlow is a light asset organization empowering a closed-loop circular economy. Their innovative approach establishes a robust circular commerce market, promoting sustainable practices that scale effectively. Leading the green-tech revolution, Cartlow offers an integrated Circular Economy closed-loop ecosystem.

The company’s solutions encompass advanced cloud-based reverse logistics management, buyback and trade-in programs, comprehensive diagnostics and data wiping, IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) programs, and a multi-seller recommerce channel. By combining technology and sustainability, Cartlow is redefining the way consumers engage with their devices, driving a shift towards a more sustainable future.