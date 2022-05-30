Dubai: CARS24, one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce platforms for pre-owned cars is currently witnessing a high demand for luxury cars in the UAE Prices for luxury cars on the platform based on their usage start from AED90,000 onwards. Consumers in the UAE can drive home a top-of-the-range luxury vehicle by making the initial 20% down payment on the platform and fulfilling the other basic buying requirements. A significant percentage of the cars listed on its platform fall within the luxury segment and includes top of the range European, American, and Asian brands.

“The used-car market is projected to reach US$403bn globally by 2026 as per reports. This industry is on a phenomenal growth path, and UAE has a significant role to play in this fast-growing pre-owned car industry in the coming years. UAE is also one of the top 10 countries in the world that is home to the largest share of luxury cars,” stated Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region, CARS24.

“We wanted to ensure that all car enthusiasts in the country who dreamt of owning a luxury vehicle get their dream cars via our platform. We wanted to bring premium cars within the reach of a common man and across all income categories in the UAE. A pre-owned luxury car in as good as new condition can be bought for AED150,000 or less,” stated Abhinav Gupta, CEO, Gulf Region, CARS24.

The luxury cars sector in the UAE is driven by significant factors such as the rising purchasing power of residents and growing market confidence. Furthermore, the low import tariffs, high per capita disposable income, and favourable tax regimes in the UAE are other major drivers that propel the luxury car segment.

“At any given point, our portal provides an option to choose from close to 1500 completely certified quality cars. We have observed that most of our top-of-the-range luxury cars are reserved the moment they are uploaded within an affordable price point. We are sure that this would enable all consumers who were not able to buy a luxury car of their choice earlier can own one now. Providing the highest quality customer experience has always been our priority and hence, our pricing and business model were created with the end consumer in mind,” added Abhinav.

Through CARS24’s next-generation AI-enabled APP, its e-commerce platform along with its state-of-the-art Mega Refurbishment Lab, the company aims to continue its expansion plans in the region.

With a company value of close to US$3.3 billion, CARS24 is revolutionizing the way pre-owned cars are bought in the UAE. Late last year, CARS24 raised AED75 million in local debt funding from the Commercial Bank of Dubai (CBD), one of the leading banks in the UAE. In September 2021, CARS24 announced that it would be investing another AED 367 million in the UAE and other GCC countries to further expand its presence.

“All the vehicles on our platform undergo a 150+ point inspection check, are refurbished thoroughly, and go through the stringent RTA test before they are listed online. Every car bought from CARS24 comes with a 7 days return policy and most importantly 12 months warranty,” concluded Abhinav.

Founded in 2015, CARS24 is the leading global e-commerce platform for pre-owned vehicles with a robust presence in India, the Middle East, Australia and Southeast Asia. With a consumer first approach, CARS24's mission is to transform the used car industry by taking the entire journey of searching, buying, selling, and financing online. Leveraging the latest technology advances, CARS24 has set up multiple state-of-the-art Mega Refurbishment Labs; creating new industry benchmarks for high quality used cars.

