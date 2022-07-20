Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Carrefour – owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE – has partnered with Visa, the Official Payment Services partner of FIFA, to give five football fans the opportunity to win a free trip to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Customers who spend AED 500 or more at Carrefour in-store and online through their Visa cards will be entered into the competition ending on 11 August.

Customers can win either one opening match package or one of four group stage match packages. The exciting prizes will include flights to Qatar and back, 5-star hotel accommodation for up to four nights, and access to two matches in each package for the winner and a plus one. Alongside these grand prizes, Carrefour is offering bonus rewards including AED 20,000 worth of shopping vouchers and 10 Hisense TVs so customers can enjoy the highly anticipated event from the comfort of their own home.

Christophe Orcet, Head of Commercial and Operations of Carrefour at Majid Al Futtaim Retail, said: “We are excited to be partnering with Visa to offer our customers a trip of a lifetime to the FIFA World Cup™. Carrefour always seeks to provide its customers with unique experiences, so we are delighted to join in with the celebrations and unite to be part of the world's most prestigious event.”

Madhur Mehra, Visa’s Head of Merchant Sales and Acquiring for MENA, said: “We are delighted to partner with Carrefour to share the excitement of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ with their customers. This promotion is a great way to reward Carrefour customers every time they pay with Visa cards and to extend the benefits of the digital economy to more consumers in the UAE. We believe this will help further increase preference for convenient, secure and rewarding payment experiences ahead of the tournament.”

To find out more information and start shopping now, visit www.carrefouruae.com.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Alexandra Richards – Memac Ogilvy

E: alexandra.richards@ogilvy.com

Raed Matarbazi – Communications Manager

Carrefour UAE

E: RMatarbazi@mafcarrefour.com

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

https://www.facebook.com/carrefouruae/

https://www.instagram.com/carrefouruae/

https://twitter.com/CarrefourUAE/

https://www.youtube.com/c/carrefouruae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/

About Visa

Visa (NYSE: V) is a world leader in digital payments, facilitating transactions between consumers, merchants, financial institutions and government entities across more than 200 countries and territories. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, convenient, reliable and secure payments network, enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. We believe that economies that include everyone everywhere, uplift everyone everywhere and see access as foundational to the future of money movement. Learn more at About Visa, visamiddleeast.com/blog and @Visamiddleeast.