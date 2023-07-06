Leading retailer has onboarded almost 1,000 Emiratis since 2021 and aims to recruit 2,500 by 2026

ADGM Academy will support UAE Nationals through the Job Centre which provides career opportunities and training using a structured approach

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Carrefour, which is owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ADGM Academy (ADGMA) to empower UAE Nationals working within the retail sector. Under the umbrella of Carrefour’s Masarat Programme, this partnership seeks to boost the representation of Emirati talent in the private sector and drive career opportunities in line with the government’s strategy.

Over 400 Emiratis, as part of the Carrefour family, will embark on a transformative journey through ADGM Academy’s structured programs and courses, gaining accessibility to a portfolio of global experts. The primary objective of the MoU, witnessed by the Abu Dhabi Human Resources Authority (HRA), is to establish an educational centre of excellence that will focus on nurturing talent, empowering individuals, and creating sustainable long-term careers within the private sector.

Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer – GCC at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said, “A core priority on the national agenda is building human capital and fostering local talent, which is also something Carrefour upholds as vital to our success. This partnership with ADGM Academy is the latest step in our ambitious Emiratisation strategy as we continue to actively contribute to the socio-economic development and prosperity of the UAE. Majid Al Futtaim is proud to be an Arab company that is from the region, for the region, and we are fully dedicated to investing in careers as much as the growth of our industry.”

The program will start this month with a series of strategic sessions tailored for individual departments such as the frontline, finance and management – under four defined strategic pillars. Namely, training programs for an effective and high-skilled workforce, National Development Programs retain of local talent, upskilling existing and new Emirati talent through the Financial Job Centre, and collaboration on new programs for continuous learning within the company.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy Board of Directors said, “This partnership represents a significant step towards fostering career growth and driving socio-economic development in the UAE. Together, we will provide tailored training and create new opportunities, contributing to a brighter future for Emirati professionals. We also seek to contribute towards upskilling the local workforce for future needs and ensure their capabilities meet the continuous change and transformations occurring in the UAE. We look forward to a successful collaboration that brings lasting benefits to both individuals and the private sector."

The partnership reflects Majid Al Futtaim’s role as an employer of choice as well as ADGM Academy’s commitment to delivering the highest standards of financial and business education within the MENA region.

Through the collaboration, ADGM Academy will support Carrefour in reaching its objective of hiring 2,500 UAE Nationals within its various functions. The leading retailer has already onboarded almost 1,000 Emirati colleagues since 2021, with a goal to welcome 2,500 by 2026. Moreover, Majid Al Futtaim was recently awarded the Best Large Company in Achieving Emiratisation Targets and Best Emirati Talent in the Private Sector – Retail in the presence of HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and HH Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the first annual NAFIS Awards.

ADGM Academy, since the inception of the National Development Agenda in 2018, has placed over 1,500 Emirati Nationals within the private sector and has provided local talent with long-term career opportunities. Given the strategic alignment between ADGMA and Majid Al Futtaim in developing local talent, their collective efforts will support continuing to drive the National agenda moving forward.

