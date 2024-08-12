Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain: Carrefour, which Majid Al Futtaim owns the exclusive rights to operate in Kingdom of Bahrain, has announced its annual Back-to-school campaign, featuring unbeatable prices across its entire range of school essentials. From August 7th to 27th, shoppers can take advantage of exclusive offers and significant discounts at 10 Carrefour stores and online.

From electronics and stationery to backpacks, lunchboxes, and a wide selection of fresh produce, Carrefour's extensive Back-to-school range caters to all needs. Through promotional activities, social media competitions, influencer collaborations and exclusive offers for MyCLUB Members on this occasion, Carrefour is committed to delivering exceptional value for families during this busy season.

Mohamad El Khatib, Head of Operations commented: “The Back-to-school season can be overwhelming for families. Key factors such as variety, pricing and convenience are crucial for parents. Shopping for everything in one location is a significant advantage.”

He added: “At Carrefour, we continuously monitor Back-to-school trends and address the challenges families face by providing our valued customers with what they need, all in one place, including a wide variety of products at unbeatable prices.”

Customers can find all their Back-to-school essentials in dedicated sections within every Carrefour store across Bahrain. Alternatively, they can shop conveniently from home through the MAF Carrefour application.

-Ends-

For more information, please contact:

Jibran Fawad

Marketing and Communication Manager

jfawad@mafcarrefour.com

Disclaimer: All facts and figures in this release are accurate at the time of issuance.

About Majid Al Futtaim and Carrefour:

Majid Al Futtaim is an Emirati-owned, diversified lifestyle conglomerate operating across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. The Group employs 43,000 people, with owned assets valued at US$18 billion and has the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

The Group has owned the exclusive rights to operate Carrefour in 14 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, under Majid Al Futtaim’s distinct logo and name, since 1995. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 770,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/