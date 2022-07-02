Carrefour introduces buy one, get one bag free offer to promote sustainable shopping

Manama, Bahrain: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the Kingdom of Bahrain, announced that the first 100 customers across each of its 13 stores in the Kingdom will receive a complimentary reusable bag on July 3. To celebrate International Plastic Bag-Free Day, the leading retailer will be distributing over 1000 shopping bags to encourage sustainable behaviours.

Apart from receiving complimentary reusable bags, customers can also purchase them at all 13 Carrefour stores and on the Carrefour app in the Kingdom for a nominal price of 300 fils per bag and get one bag for free from July 1st to July 14th. Each bag comes with a lifetime guarantee and will be replaced free-of-charge at the customer’s request if needed. The initiative comes in line with the Kingdom of Bahrain’s efforts and Majid Al Futtaim’s commitment to phasing-out single-use plastics across its operations and the Kingdom by 2025.

Laurent Hausknecht, Regional Director of Gulf, at Majid Al Futtaim Retail commented: “Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do at both Carrefour and Majid Al Futtaim. We aim to inspire customers through our initiatives to reduce single-use plastic usage and contribute to a greener, safer and healthier world. Carrefour remains committed to aiding in this cause, as we have a proven track record of running sustainability campaigns across different markets. We also play an important role in educating customers on the concepts of reducing, reusing and recycling.”

He added, “In addition, Carrefour’s upcoming completion of The Bahrain Mall’s 11,600 plus solar panels installation later this month will bring clean energy to the mall and will be the largest private solar plant in the Kingdom of Bahrain, generating 10 million kilowatt-hours of clean energy. This is equivalent to reducing carbon emissions by 6,300 tonnes to meet 50% of the shopping mall’s energy consumption needs.”

Carrefour has consistently encouraged all customers to re-evaluate their usage of single-use plastic bags and consider how they can opt for more sustainable alternatives through awareness campaigns and initiatives.

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim.The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

