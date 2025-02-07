Cleopatra Group announced the signing of a partnership contract with Majid Al Futtaim, the exclusive owner of the Carrefour brand in Egypt, to launch a Carrefour hypermarket inside Cleopatra Mall Sheikh Zayed, in the largest commercial event

The signing was carried out by Yasser Fahim, CEO of Cleopatra Group, Mohamed Khafaga, Regional Director of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt

In this context, Eng. Yasser Fahim, CEO of Cleopatra Group, stated: "This partnership is a strategic step that enhances Cleopatra Mall's position as an integrated shopping, entertainment and business destination in one of the fastest growing areas in Greater Cairo.

He pointed out that the Cleopatra Mall project is prepared to be a unique model in design and planning, and a destination that attracts more than 30 million visitors annually.

During the signing ceremony, Fahim added that Carrefour is an ideal partner for us, given its strong reputation for providing high-quality products Quality at competitive prices, and the new Carrefour branch with an area of 5,500 square meters will contribute to enhancing a new shopping experience inside the mall, and meeting the needs of residents and the surrounding community.



Fahim said, "We are on the cusp of a new phase in the real estate and commercial investment sector in Egypt, and Cleopatra Mall will be a qualitative addition that enhances Egypt's position as a regional center for trade, tourism and entertainment."

He noted that Cleopatra Mall Sheikh Zayed enjoys a strategic location on the 26th of July Axis, near modern residential areas, Sphinx Airport and the Grand Egyptian Museum. The project extends over an area of 34 acres, with buildings covering an area of 312 thousand square meters, and a huge garage that can accommodate more than 3,500 cars, to be an integrated destination serving all categories.

The new Carrefour store is distinguished by providing an integrated shopping experience that includes fresh food products, meat and baked goods, in addition to electronics and household supplies, reflecting Carrefour's commitment to providing the highest levels of quality and service to its customers.

Cleopatra Mall is not just a mall, but a model for new standards in designing multi-activity projects, including commercial, administrative and entertainment spaces. It was designed in collaboration with leading international engineers, which made it win several international awards. The management of Cleopatra Mall announced the opening of reservations for companies and brands, with future plans to provide more services and surprises to mall visitors, including banking sectors, telecommunications companies, retail stores, and family entertainment centers