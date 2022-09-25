Simultaneous sign language interpretation via video calls is now available in five Carrefour stores across Egypt

Cairo, Egypt: Carrefour, owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Egypt, has partnered with Merge, the leading information technology company specializing in innovative technological solutions for people with disabilities, to launch simultaneous sign language interpretation through “Merge- Interpreter Sign Language “platform for those with hearing impairments. Carrefour is introducing this free-of-charge at five of its stores as the first retailer in the market to provide a service for customers with hearing disabilities.

“Merge- Interpreter Sign Language “platform designed with the latest technology, the service provides customers with access to sign language interpretation to help build a more integrated community across Carrefour’s supermarkets and hypermarkets. Tablets will be installed within Carrefour stores, at which customers can scan the QR codes to access video calls with Merge certified Sign Language interpreters for inquiries regarding prices and promotions. This partnership aims to enhance the customer journey, providing equal opportunities and contributing to the development of society.

Philippe Peguilhan, Country Manager of Majid Al Futtaim Retail in Egypt, stated: “Carrefour is highly committed to providing equal opportunities for its customers through every experience. By partnering with Merge, we can continue to deliver convenient, seamless shopping experiences that ensure an inclusive environment for all. The partnership is also a testament to Carrefour’s unwavering contribution towards the communities in which it operates, constantly identifying new and innovative ways to enhance its offerings and drive positive change within the society.”

Ramy Qaddoumi, Founder and CEO of Merge Technology, said: “We are pleased to launch simultaneous sign language interpretation through “Merge- Interpreter Sign Language “platform, in five Carrefour stores across Egypt for all shoppers with Hearing Impairments, launching of this service is an integral part of our strategy, which aims to support the needs of those with hearing impairments in the community and will be instrumental in achieving our goal of supporting those with special needs in every area of life. Shoppers can easily use a QR code inside Carrefour for video calls with sign language interpreters at the Merge call center, to help them to communicate in sign language with all Carrefour employees to meet their requirements effectively.”.

About Merge:

Established in 2020, Merge aims to connect hard-of-hearing individuals with hearing-enabled people to build a more inclusive society.

Today, there are 466 million hard-of-hearing people across the world. A big portion of them is in the Middle East and North Africa (16.55 million) and 5 million of which can be found in Egypt. Recent studies have also revealed that individuals with hearing impediments are twice as likely to suffer from psychological problems such as depression and anxiety due to feelings of isolation.

Our goal is to bring assistive technology solutions to the deaf and hard-of-hearing community, through several services. We are passionate about building a world where people can communicate better with each other and connect at a deeper level. Together with our expert team of sign language interpreters, we are committed to helping deaf and hard-of-hearing people overcome their obstacles.

About Carrefour:

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim.The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

About Majid Al Futtaim:

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

