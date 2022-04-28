Carrefour’s partnership with Emirates Red Crescent has raised AED 2 million for those in need.

Customers can participate and donate meals when checking out in-store or online until May 14.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Carrefour – owned and operated by Majid Al Futtaim in the UAE – has provided 100 thousand meals to the less fortunate as part of its ‘You Donate, We Double’ initiative. In collaboration with Emirates Red Crescent, the leading retailer has been doubling its customers’ charitable donations throughout the Holy Month to reach its AED 2 million target.

Bernardo Perloiro, Chief Operating Officer - GCC at Majid Al Futtaim Retail said: “We are thrilled to be donating AED 2 million to families in need. As one of the UAE’s leading retailers, we know we can use our size and scale to make a real impact on our surrounding communities and enable positive change – even more so with the support of our customers and extended Carrefour family. This has been a real team effort with the support of Emirates Red Crescent, and it is heartening to see people across the UAE get behind such a fantastic initiative. Together, we can do so much, and we urge everyone to donate as much as they are able to extend the spirit of Ramadan.”

Until May 14, customers can purchase and donate a meal worth AED 20 at check-out in store or online. Every donation will provide humanitarian aid to those that need it most in addition to the UAE’s 1 billion meals drive, the region’s biggest food distribution campaign.

To join Carrefour’s efforts and spread the joy of generosity even further this Ramadan, please visit carrefouruae.com.

-Ends-

Media Contact:

Alexandra Richards – Memac Ogilvy

E: alexandra.richards@ogilvy.com

Raed Matarbazi – Communications Manager

Carrefour UAE

E: RMatarbazi@mafcarrefour.com

About Carrefour

Carrefour was introduced to the region in 1995 by UAE company Majid Al Futtaim. The Company is the franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia. To meet the growing needs of its diverse customer base and communities, Carrefour offers omnichannel customer experiences tailored to the needs of the modern consumer. Through its innovative physical and digital customer services, Carrefour provides access to an unrivalled choice of quality products, at unbeatable value for the 750,000 customers it serves daily. Committed to supporting local economies, producers and suppliers in the communities it serves, Carrefour resources over 80 per cent of its products from the region.

https://www.facebook.com/carrefouruae/

https://www.instagram.com/carrefouruae/

https://twitter.com/CarrefourUAE/

https://www.youtube.com/c/carrefouruae

About Majid Al Futtaim

Founded in 1992, Majid Al Futtaim is the leading shopping mall, communities, retail and leisure pioneer across the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

A remarkable business success story, Majid Al Futtaim started from one man’s vision to transform the face of shopping, entertainment and leisure to ‘create great moments for everyone, every day’. It has since grown into one of the United Arab Emirates’ most respected and successful businesses spanning 17 international markets, employing more than 43,000 people, and obtaining the highest credit rating (BBB) among privately held corporates in the region.

Majid Al Futtaim owns and operates 29 shopping malls, 13 hotels and four mixed-use communities, with further developments underway in the region. The shopping malls portfolio includes Mall of the Emirates, Mall of Egypt, Mall of Oman, City Centre malls, My City Centre neighbourhood centres, and five community malls which are in joint venture with the Government of Sharjah. The Company is the exclusive franchisee for Carrefour in over 30 markets across the Middle East, Africa and Asia, operating a portfolio of more than 400 outlets including City+, the region’s first checkout-free store, and an online store.

Majid Al Futtaim operates more than 600 VOX Cinemas screens as well as a portfolio of world-class leisure and entertainment experiences across the region including Ski Dubai, Ski Egypt, Dreamscape, Magic Planet, Little Explorers and iFLY Dubai. The Company is parent to a Fashion, Home and Specialty retail business representing international brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch, Hollister, AllSaints, lululemon athletica, Crate & Barrel, LEGO and THAT, a Majid Al Futtaim fashion concept store and app. In addition, Majid Al Futtaim operates Enova, a facility and energy management company, through a joint venture operation with Veolia, a global leader in optimised environment resource management.

https://maf.am/Majid_Al_Futtaim_EN

Please follow us on

https://www.facebook.com/MajidAlFuttaim

https://www.instagram.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.tiktok.com/@majidalfuttaim

https://www.youtube.com/user/majidalfuttaim

https://twitter.com/majidalfuttaim

https://www.linkedin.com/company/majid-al-futtaim

https://majidalfuttaim.medium.com/