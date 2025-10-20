Doha, Qatar – Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q), a Qatar Foundation (QF) partner university, recognized the outstanding academic performance of 159 students who were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. The honorees include 38 first-years, 37 sophomores, 53 juniors, and 31 seniors.

The Dean’s List ceremony is held twice each academic year to celebrate students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement in the previous semester.

Addressing students at the event, Dean Michael Trick said the Dean’s List is one of the most prestigious forms of recognition for students who consistently achieve outstanding academic performance.

“It is a testament to their perseverance and determination to excel." He added, "This ceremony is a valued tradition at our university, celebrating the dedication of students who have reached the highest academic standards. We are extremely proud of their accomplishments and look forward to seeing them continue to thrive in their academic and professional pursuits.

First-years honored on the Spring 2025 Dean’s List include Aljori Abdulla, Mohammed Al-Ali, Habiba Almosallam, Hind Almuraikhi, Haya Al Qatami, Maryam Al-Shahwani, Shareefa AlSulaiti, Maya Al-Taji, Hissa Al-Thani, Mirabbos Anorqulov, Rasha Arabi, Mohammad Arif, Abdullah Arshad, Aun Ashraf, Rashid Baddoura, Sherkhan Bakdaulet, David Andrei Bratu, Sun Choi, Aya Elgosrani, Mohamed Elosta, Amen Ghabara, Nour Hamdan, Rumaysa Hayat, Jana Hussien, Iroda Ibrohimova, Salma Kashlan, Muhammad Yasa U. Khan, Anish Lohani, Reem Mahmoud, Madina Mirzatayeva, Ahmad Pathan, Ze Ru, Ragad Sadaqa, Tala Sadaqa, Furqan Saeed, Azhardika Syahputra, Asilbek Toshpulatov, and Kinley Yangzom.

Sophomore honorees:

Shahd Abu Alhasan, Yousef Abu Dayeh, Kehinde Adeogun, Ameera Ahmedullah, Jawaher Aldosari, Raghd Al Khalifa, Haneen Al-khuzaei, Souad Al Mana, Hassan Al Qassabi, Abdulla Al-Maslamani, Leen Almeadadi, Aisha Almuhannadi, Salma Alqubbaj, Omar Alrashidi, Abdulrahman Al-Taweel, Fatima Al-Thani, Mohammed Al-Thani, Ariunbolor Amgalanbaatar, Maya Barghouti, Alina Barmagambetova, Yomna Eldressi, Rawan El Ghali, Firdavs Fayzillaev, Salman Hajizada, Ebil Jacob, Mironshokh Kalandarov, Yasmina Kalash, Ravin Kumar, Eman Masood, Razan Murshid, Celine Rakab, Wassim Rakab, Laiba Sameer, Abdul Rahman Shaar, Mohamed Waiel Shikfa, Zhen Xu, and Maryia Zhukava.

Juniors named to the Dean’s List:

Mayowa Abayomi, Abdallah Abdaljalil, Mariam Abdelatef, Jana Abdelmaguid, Rainier Agcaoili, Muhammed Rayyan Ahmed, Eliza Akaliza, Khalid Al Abdulla, Aisha Al Attiyah, Maeda H.S. Al-Haidar, Salma Al Hardan, Abdulla Al Hemaidi, Latifa Al Hitmi, Al Anoud Al Khulaifi, Haya Al Kubaisi, Salwa Al-Kuwari, Ruba Al Mahmoud, Abdulaziz Al Mannai, Ahmad Al-Obaidan, Jawaher Khaled Alsayed, Dema Al Shirawi, Nour Alseaf, Moza Al Thani, Safa Amin, Sheentaro Borras, Julia Nicole Castillo, Gana Elnajjar, Retaj Samir Esmail Sharaf, Jingxiang Gao, Fatou Gueye, Aditya Gupta, Zeina Halawa, Hamzah Hamad, Hiba Hamad, Mohamed Hassaneen, Malak Ibrahim, Adan Jawad, Ulpan Kaiyrbayeva, Sarra Khelifi, Maryam Khodadadi, Rediet Lemma, Jade Mathias, Zhansaya Matkenova, David Frederick Navarro, Quynh Nguyen, Noor Niknam, Reem Mohamed Saad Kensouh, Azizjon Samandarov, Akniyet Serikbay, Mahnoor Sethi, Ashwaq Taib, Sunaya Upadhyay, and Jemal Velihanova.

Senior honorees:

Abrar Tasneem Abir, Aziza Abugaliyeva, Amna Alhetmi, Aisha Al-Khaldi, Alya Al Issa, Mohammed Al Mansouri, Almaha Alnassr, Aina AlObaidan, Salman Al-Saigh, Najoud Al-Talib, Alanoud Al Thani, Shahad Astaneh, Bendou Bouchra, Phat Diep, Mohamad El Ghali, Sarim Faraz, May Khin, Ha Le, Jullia Andrei Montejo, Sara Mubarak, Hanna Qasim, Maryam Rahmatullah, Anushka Satpute, Sejal Sanil Tangoor, Afomia Seyoum, Abeeha Shoaib, Muaz Topal, Kekeli Tsoekewo, Yunze Xiao, Mohamed Zahir, and Sara Zewil.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate degree programs in artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. Applications for the fall 2026 semester are now open.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For 125 years, Carnegie Mellon University has forged a path of innovation and collaboration. A private and top-ranked university, Carnegie Mellon looks beyond the traditional campus borders to have a transformative, global impact.

In 2004, CMU and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to bring this unique educational experience to the Middle East. Today, more than 450 students pursue undergraduate degrees in the growing fields of artificial intelligence, biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

As the CMU-Q alumni network grows, so does the impact of our graduates. They work at top organizations and innovative startups. They are researchers, creators, entrepreneurs, analysts and educators, and they are working to improve the world around them.