Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar (CMU-Q) will start its twentieth academic year with several new faces on the leadership team. Michael Trick, dean of CMU-Q since 2017, has appointed three new faculty members to positions within the Dean’s Office.

Khaled Harras, teaching professor of computer science, will become senior associate dean for faculty. A member of the CMU-Q faculty since 2007, Harras has held many leadership positions at the university, including area head for computer science and director of the Hamad Bin Jassim Center for K-12 Computer Science Education.

Jennifer Bruder, associate teaching professor of psychology, will be stepping into the role of associate dean for research. Bruder joined the CMU-Q faculty in 2018, and has been an active researcher and faculty advisor. She has served on several research-related committees at CMU-Q, including the Committee for Seed and Internal Research Funding, the CMU-Q Research Council, and the CMU-Q IRB Review Committee.

Kira Dreher will be the new associate dean for diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). Dreher joined the CMU-Q faculty in 2019 as an assistant professor of English. She has provided extensive service at CMU-Q, including co-chairing the Teaching with Intention workshop series and serving on two committees under the CMU-Q Office of Diversity and Climate.

Dudley Reynolds, teaching professor of English, will continue as senior associate dean for education.

Michael Trick congratulated the newest members of the Dean’s Office: “These three faculty members have demonstrated superb leadership and service to CMU-Q, and I am excited to work with them as we begin our twentieth year. Congratulations to each of them, and many thanks to Selma Limam Mansar and Annette Vincent who have provided exceptional leadership and guidance to CMU-Q over the years.”

The appointments will take effect on July 1.

Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science and information systems.

About Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar

For more than a century, Carnegie Mellon University has challenged the curious and passionate to imagine and deliver work that matters. A private, top-ranked and global university, Carnegie Mellon sets its own course with programs that inspire creativity and collaboration.

In 2004, Carnegie Mellon and Qatar Foundation began a partnership to deliver select programs that will contribute to the long-term development of Qatar. Today, Carnegie Mellon Qatar offers undergraduate programs in biological sciences, business administration, computer science, and information systems. More than 450 students from 60 countries call Carnegie Mellon Qatar home.

Graduates from CMU-Q are pursuing their careers in top organizations within Qatar and around the world, and many have started their own entrepreneurial ventures. With 16 graduating classes, the total number of alumni is more than 1200.

