CARMA announced an unprecedented 21 awards won at AMEC’s Global Measurement Effectiveness Awards 2024 – taking home five golds, eight silver, and eight bronze awards. The company surpassed its own record of 16 AMEC awards won last year.

The global leader in media intelligence and research was recognised for its work in 2024, supporting clients such as Nissan Motor Corporation, Honda, AD Ports Group, Wellcome Trust, Ogilvy and the Ministry of Culture Saudi Arabia, and more.

Notably, for the second year in a row, CARMA was named AMEC’s large communications, research, and measurement organisation of the year.

Mazen Nahawi, Founder & CEO of CARMA, said, “Being recognised as AMEC’s Large Organisation of the Year for two years in a row is a fantastic achievement, and our team is most deserving of it.

I am incredibly proud of the entire team who outdo themselves every year. The quality of insights they produce supports our clients in making better communications decisions, and the awards are the cherry on the cake.”

CARMA won ten awards for ‘Most Effective Planning, Research and Evaluation’, in the Asia-Pacific, Middle East North Africa, Business-to-Business, Consumer, and Non-profit categories.

CARMA’s award-winning client work includes:

INFINITI – The measurement dream: PR’s impact on the purchase funnel

Honda – Honda Drives Insights Success with Actionable Multi-Market Measurement

AMANA – Measuring the effectiveness of AMANA’s Comms strategy

Nissan Motor Corporation – The journey toward world-leading measurement

Wellcome Trust – Leading the way with Measurement, Evaluation and Learning

KSA Perception Study – How vision 2030 is rebranding the nation

CARMA’s Global Head of Insights, Khali Sakkas, added, “Our results reflect our dedication to measurement and evaluation best practice, our ability to innovate, as well as the trust and partnership our clients have in us. Congratulations to our brilliant colleagues around the world for this landmark achievement.”

The AMEC Awards is a global awards programme for communication measurement excellence. The Awards recognise and celebrate exceptional work and showcases the importance of research, measurement, insights and analytics.

