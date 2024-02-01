Global media intelligence leader buys mmi Analytics extending its strength in the beauty, fashion, and luxury goods category

The combined organisation will scale media, influencer, and eTail insight offerings on a global basis

Dubai: CARMA International, a global leader in media intelligence software and research services, today announced it has acquired mmi Analytics (mmi), a media communication and eTail measurement platform for beauty, fashion, and lifestyle brands. This strategic acquisition marks a significant step in CARMA’s commitment to expanding its full-service offerings and strengthening its position in these key vertical markets.

The acquisition brings together CARMA’s global reach, technology, and comprehensive services with mmi Analytics’ deep expertise and established presence in the beauty, fashion, and lifestyle sectors. It will enable the optimisation of the customer journey by building targeted brand strategies and evaluation methodologies across retail media, influencer communities, and traditional media networks around the world.

mmi, headquartered in London, will operate as a brand within the CARMA group and be supported by CARMA’s global scale and award-winning client service, technology, and expertise. With 22 offices worldwide, CARMA’s acquisition will enable mmi to double down on its regional strength in the sectors while supporting clients in dynamic global markets.

Mazen Nahawi, CEO of CARMA said: “I am delighted to welcome mmi to the CARMA family. The beauty and luxury goods sector is an exciting category. It is robust, innovative, and fast-moving and is growing double-digit across our strategic markets in the Middle East and Asia. Acquiring mmi means that we can now further optimise beauty clients’ digital communications strategies on a global basis.”

Christian Eckley, CEO of mmi Analytics said: “This acquisition is great news for our team and our clients. It provides us with superior media insights technology, service, and capabilities while enabling mmi to enhance and scale its offering as part of a truly global organisation.”

About CARMA

CARMA is the world’s most experienced media intelligence service provider. Established in 1984 and relaunched in 2016, the company has grown today to work with over 3,500 organisations and organisations across the world. CARMA helps its clients use media intelligence to navigate and understand the disrupted media landscape, operate strategically, and demonstrate success with industry-leading media monitoring and communications evaluation programs. CARMA blends expert technologies, powering real-time data insights, with a global team of experienced PR measurement consultants.

Led by Co-Managing Partners – former FIBEP Chair Mazen Nahawi and former AMEC Chair Richard Bagnall – and with 600+ staff across five continents, CARMA’s unparalleled experience, expertise, and client service makes it the first-choice media intelligence provider for any organisation looking to understand the media and refine and prove the value of their public relations.

For more information about CARMA International Ltd, its expert team, and their work.

About mmi Analytics

mmi provides media insights and online retail analytics for the beauty industry. Its heritage dates back to the 1980’s when it began as a press cutting and media evaluation business known as Paperclip.

Today, mmi collects and clarifies beauty media and eCommerce data across more than 25 different countries. mmi is headquartered in London and is a client led, relationship focussed business which has become the provider of choice for beauty PR and ecommerce teams across the world. mmi now works with over 500 beauty brands globally.

All of mmi’s clients benefit from depth of expertise and insight across the beauty media and eCommerce space.