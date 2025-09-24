Advanced dispatch technology assigns deliveries based on proximity to both the restaurant and the customer.

9 out of every 10 Careem Food orders arrived on time in 2024

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Careem is relaunching its popular Dirhams for Delays campaign in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, giving customers dirhams back when their food order exceeds the promised delivery time.

Customers are automatically credited when an order arrives later than expected, with the amount refunded directly to their Careem Pay wallet. Delivery captains are not shown the Estimated Time of Arrival (ETA) and are not held responsible for any delays. Instead, captains are encouraged to drive safely and are eligible for weekly safe driving bonuses.

David Chamas, General Manager of Careem Food in Abu Dhabi, commented: “Customers want to know they can count on their meals always arriving on time. We’re excited to bring Dirhams for Delays to Abu Dhabi and Al Ain so more people can see just how punctual Careem Food deliveries are - and benefit from a little extra credit on the off chance that we’re ever late.”

Careem Food continues to grow rapidly across Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, offering thousands of food options including local brands like Just Burger, Just Burger, Rain Cafe, Pizza Di Rocco, Yalanji, Walaem el Khaleej, TukTuk, BB Social, Fawal Abdoun along with global favorites like KFC, Papa Johns, and Baskin Robbins. Even with the increase in traffic during the back-to-school season and the return of most residents from summer vacations, Careem Food remains dedicated to ensuring reliable, safe, and timely deliveries.

Careem uses advanced dispatch technology to assign deliveries based on proximity to both the restaurant and the customer, while also working closely with restaurant partners to ensure prompt preparation of orders. 9 out of every 10 of Careem Food orders arrived on time in 2024.

Careem Plus members in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain enjoy unlimited free delivery and member-only discounts on food and grocery orders, instant discounts of up to 50% on dining bills, credit back on 10 rides every month , as well as discounts on home cleaning, laundry, and Careem Bike. Members save an average of AED 300 a month through their subscription, for a monthly fee of just AED 19.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

