Careem Box, Home Services, Rides, Careem Pay, and in-app Donations also available

Careem Plus to launch on October 15, with Careem Quik, Shops, and Car Rental arriving later this year

Sharjah, UAE: Careem officially launches in Sharjah, expanding its UAE footprint to bring a wider range of everyday services to residents across the Emirate.

The expansion includes key services such as Careem Food, delivering city-wide. Customers can now order from Sharjah favorites like Zaatar w Zeit, Mashawi Al Halabya, Zam Zam Mandi, and Feras Sweets, as well as international chains like Wingstop, IHOP, and Nando’s.

Leveraging advanced dispatch technology and a dense restaurant network, Careem Food ensures reliable, timely deliveries so meals always arrive fresh and on time. To celebrate the launch, Careem is giving customers 50% off their first three orders with promo code HELLOSHJ3.

Alongside Careem Food, residents in Sharjah now have access to Careem Box, which enables item pickup and delivery across the city, and Home Services, offering cleaning, laundry, at-home spa treatments, and more.

Existing services in Sharjah include Careem Rides, in-app Donations, and Careem Pay, which enables bill payments and near-instant international money transfers to 35+ countries.

Bassel Al Nahlaoui, Chief Business Officer at Careem, commented: “Sharjah has long been central to our vision at Careem. While we’ve been helping customers in Sharjah get around with Careem Rides and manage their payments with Careem Pay, many have been eagerly waiting for our other services, especially Careem Food and Box. We’re excited to finally deliver what our customers have been asking for, with even more launching soon to simplify everyday life for the Sharjah community.”

Careem’s subscription program, Careem Plus, will launch in Sharjah on October 15, providing customers with average monthly savings of AED 300. Later this year, Sharjah will also welcome Careem Quik, the 15-minute grocery and electronics delivery service, Careem Shops, and Careem Car Rental - bringing the full breadth of Careem’s Everything App to the Emirate.

Careem’s expansion into Sharjah builds on its continued growth across the UAE, where the platform is simplifying everyday life for millions of customers in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain.

To access Careem’s services in Sharjah, download or open the latest version of the Careem app.

About Careem

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 3.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 75 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.

