Careem Food customers who order during Iftar or Suhoor have the chance to win an Eid trip, and AED 2 from every order at 500+ participating restaurants will be donated to the World Food Programme.

Dubai, UAE: Careem is making it easier and more affordable to book Iftar and Suhoor at UAE’s top restaurants while unlocking exclusive offers through Careem DineOut. This Ramadan, the service offers ‘Buy 1 Get 1 Free’ deals and discounts of up to 35% at over 200 restaurants in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, including award-winning Iftars and Ramadan tents.

Top Iftar venues on Careem DineOut include:

Dubai: Al Sultan Majlis - Jumeirah Zabeel Saray Iftar at Fairuz - Fairmont the Palm, Kan Zaman Tent - Sheraton JBR Bait Maryam , Terrace Iftar at JW Marriott Marquis QD’s

Abu Dhabi: Bab Al Qasr Tent Khaymat Skydome



Jaskaran Singh, VP of Product at Careem, commented: “One of the highlights of Ramadan is the time we spend with our loved ones, creating special memories over Iftar and Suhoor. But with restaurants often overbooked and difficult to reach, securing a table can be a hassle. Careem DineOut makes it super easy to discover and book Iftar and Suhoor in just a few taps. And for Careem Plus members, the added treat is exclusive discounts that make these gatherings even more rewarding.”

Careem is also launching exclusive offers across Careem Food and Careem Groceries to make Ramadan more rewarding for customers. Customers who place an order through Careem Food during Ramadan will have the chance to win an Eid vacation trip, in partnership with MakeMyTrip. Careem Food’s “Eat a Plate to Fill a Plate” campaign returns this year, where AED 2 from every order placed at over 500 participating restaurants will be donated to those in need in partnership with the World Food Programme.

Careem Groceries is offering 15 minute delivery of Ramadan and pantry essentials, with discounts of up to 50% on items like Vimto, Tang, dates, and more across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, ensuring customers can stock up easily throughout the holy month. Careem will also be delivering Iftar meals to Captains three times a week.

Customers can discover and book Dubai & Abu Dhabi’s top Iftar venues and enjoy exclusive Ramadan discounts by opening the latest version of the Careem app.

Careem is building the Everything App for the greater Middle East, making it easier than ever to move around, order food and groceries, manage payments, and more. Careem is led by a powerful purpose to simplify and improve the lives of people and build an awesome organisation that inspires. Since 2012, Careem has created earning opportunities for over 2.5 million Captains, simplified the lives of over 70 million customers, and built a platform for the region’s best talent to thrive and for entrepreneurs to scale their businesses. Careem operates in over 70 cities across 10 countries, from Morocco to Pakistan.