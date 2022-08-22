Dubai, UAE: Car Fare Group, a market leader in vehicle rental and leasing, vehicle services and pre-owned vehicle sales in the UAE, has donated AED 5 million to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), to empower children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education.

The contribution comes at a time when the company marks 25 years of successful operations within the UAE, with Car Fare having firmly established its position as a leading name within the car rental industry.

Car Fare Group’s financial support will be directed to Dubai Cares’ programs aimed at improving children and youth’s access to quality education. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has reached over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

“Car Fare Group is pleased to be associated with Dubai Cares. The organization has done commendable work to improve the lives of children and youth in developing countries. Our support comes as part of our efforts to honor the memory of our late Chairperson Mr. K. S. Bassi, who was known for his deep commitment to humanitarian causes and touched many lives during his lifetime through his generosity. We hope that now, even after his demise, we are able to continue his legacy through our collaboration with Dubai Cares,” said Mrs. Jasbir Bassi, Chairperson and Managing Director of Car Fare Group and Wife of the late Mr. K.S. Bassi.

Abdulla Ahmed Alshehhi, Chief Operating Officer of Dubai Cares, said “Underprivileged children and youth around the world face many barriers that prevent them from receiving an education. Support from entities like Car Fare Group enables us to help young minds transform their lives through access to meaningful learning opportunities. We are thankful to the Group for their collaboration, which contributes towards our mission to help children and young people realize their full potential through the power of education.”

Organizations and individuals can extend their support for children’s education through multiple ways including the newly launched Dubai Cares Fundraising Platform at https://fundraising.dubaicares.ae/, in addition to donating online on the Dubai Cares website or through Dubai Cares donation boxes placed at various locations across the city.

About Dubai Cares:

Since its inception in 2007, Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, has been working towards providing children and youth in developing countries with access to quality education through the design and funding of programs that aim to be impactful, sustainable and scalable. To date, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has successfully launched education programs reaching over 21 million beneficiaries in 60 developing countries.

Dubai Cares plays a key role in helping achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which aims to ensure inclusive and quality education for all, and promote lifelong learning by 2030, by supporting programs in early childhood development, access to quality primary and secondary education, technical and vocational education and training for youth as well as a particular focus on education in emergencies and protracted crises. Moreover, Dubai Cares adopts a strategic approach to improve student enrollment and learning outcomes through an integrated school health and nutrition model that is made up of school-based deworming activities, school feeding, and WASH (Water, Sanitation & Hygiene) in schools.

Dubai Cares is a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), as well as a registered non-government organization under IACAD, the charitable activities regulator in Dubai. The UAE-based global philanthropic organization is authorized to raise funds through direct donations and fundraising campaigns, as well as process all permit approvals with IACAD.

Volunteerism is a powerful tool to Dubai Cares in order to engage people in tackling development challenges. Dubai Cares rallies the UAE wider community through a large spectrum of volunteering and awareness initiatives that are linked to its global mandate.

To learn more, please visit www.dubaicares.ae