In a step that underscores its commitment to execution, credibility, and its core principle of “Delivery before Marketing”, Capital Hills Developments announced major progress across several of its flagship projects.

The company stated that 2025 will mark a year of tangible achievements, as it gears up to launch a new expansion phase in 2026 under the theme “Planning the Future.”

In press statement, Capital Hills highlighted that this progress reflects the company’s commitment to its “Delivery before Marketing” philosophy—an approach that embodies its integrity in the Egyptian real estate market and reinforces the trust of both clients and investors in its brand.

Park Yard 1: Handover of Units to Clients Begins

Capital Hills Developments confirmed the full completion of construction works at its Park Yard 1 project in 6th of October City, and announced the official beginning of unit deliveries to clients.

A special handover ceremony was held in the presence of clients, partners, and representatives of brokerage firms, who praised the speed of execution and precision of design, describing the project as a true reflection of Capital Hills’ commitment to its promises.

Park Yard 1 stands out as one of the most prominent commercial, administrative, and medical developments in West Cairo, offering an integrated model that blends luxury with functionality and redefines the concept of effective real estate investment in the area.

Win Plaza 1… A New Destination for Life in Hadayek October

The company also announced the completion of all structural works and internal layouts at its Win Plaza 1 project in Hadayek October, paving the way for the start of internal and external finishing works in preparation for the handover of semi-finished units in the coming period.

Spanning over 17,700 sqm, the project features a diverse mix of commercial, administrative, medical, and entertainment spaces all in one location—designed to serve as a comprehensive lifestyle hub for residents of both October and Hadayek October cities.

Point 9… Steady Progress in the Heart of the New Capital

In the New Administrative Capital, Capital Hills continues construction work on its Point 9 project, located in the Downtown area. The company has completed the concrete structures and internal divisions, and is currently carrying out specialized works in preparation for the start of finishing works.

The project stands as one of the key investment landmarks in the capital, offering a comprehensive mix of commercial, administrative, and medical units within one of the most dynamic and investment-attractive areas in Egypt today.

A Forward-Looking Vision Centered on Operation and Expansion

The company stated that the coming period will see ongoing unit deliveries across its project portfolio, coupled with accelerated finishing works and preparations for full project operation, while also gearing up to launch new developments in 2026.

Capital Hills said that it is enhancing its strategic partnerships with leading project management and operations firms to provide a seamless operational experience that ensures long-term investment sustainability and asset value growth.

Capital Hills: We Speak Through Actions, Not Promises

The company disclosed that the recent achievements reflect a clear strategy focused on turning plans into tangible results, noted that 2026 will mark a new phase of diversification within its real estate portfolio and the launch of new operational destinations ready for activation upon launch.

Capital Hills concluded its statement by affirming that “Planning the Future” reflects its commitment to staying ahead of the market, driven by a forward-thinking vision built on keenness, dedication, and innovation.