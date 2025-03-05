Dubai, UAE – Capital Haus, a UAE-based financial concierge firm specializing in tailored wealth management for high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs) and corporate investors, has acquired an 11.6% strategic stake in Equity Story Group Ltd (ASX: EQS). This investment marks a pivotal moment for Capital Haus, propelling the firm’s total assets under management (AUM) beyond $1 billion and reinforcing its position as a leader in exclusive, high-touch wealth management solutions in the UAE and beyond.

As part of the investment, Brendan Gow, Founder and Managing Director of Capital Haus, has been appointed as an Executive Director on the Board of Equity Story Group, further reinforcing Capital Haus’s influence in global financial markets. With over 17 years of experience in international investment strategy, wealth management, and corporate finance, Gow’s appointment signals a new phase of strategic expansion aimed at delivering alternative investment solutions to UAE-based investors seeking diversified, high-growth opportunities beyond traditional markets.

With the UAE’s emergence as a leading global wealth hub, investors are increasingly looking for alternative asset classes, cross-border investment access, and concierge-style financial services that go beyond conventional banking. This partnership between Capital Haus and Equity Story provides a powerful synergy, enabling UAE-based investors to tap into exclusive private market investments, equity trading insights, and bespoke financial planning tools.

Brendan Gow, Founder & Managing Director of Capital Haus, commented: "This investment aligns perfectly with our vision of offering UAE-based investors a high-touch, bespoke wealth management experience that combines global financial intelligence with local market expertise. The future of private wealth is moving beyond traditional models, investors now demand direct access to exclusive opportunities, strategic tax structuring, and tailored financial solutions that preserve and grow their assets. Through our strategic stake in Equity Story, we are not just expanding our global reach but also creating a gateway for UAE investors to diversify their portfolios and capitalize on high-growth opportunities across international markets."

The UAE continues to attract significant capital inflows from HNWIs, family offices, and institutional investors, with a growing demand for boutique-style financial concierge services that provide tailored, hands-on investment management. This investment reinforces Capital Haus’s commitment to redefining wealth advisory in the region, bridging the gap between high-net-worth individuals and exclusive global investment opportunities.

Equity Story Group, an Australian-listed financial media and investment advisory firm, offers market research, investor education, and wealth management services to a global audience. The collaboration with Capital Haus strengthens both firms' ability to provide premium investment insights and private equity access to sophisticated investors in the UAE.

Capital Haus has acquired 19,230,770 shares in Equity Story, which will be voluntarily escrowed for 12 months, along with 12,820,513 options at an exercise price of 5 cents, expiring in December 2026. The transaction not only strengthens Capital Haus’s position as a financial concierge leader in the UAE but also creates new investment pathways for clients looking to maximize their returns in diverse global markets.

With this latest expansion, Capital Haus continues to redefine private wealth services in the UAE, offering high-touch investment management, access to exclusive financial structures, and customized portfolio strategies designed for sophisticated investors.

About Capital Haus

Founded in 2021, Capital Haus is a global financial concierge service specializing in wealth management, corporate advisory, and funds management. With a presence in Australia, United Arab Emirates, and Switzerland, the firm combines global expertise with local insight to provide bespoke financial solutions tailored to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, and corporate institutions.

Capital Haus takes a client-first approach, offering high-touch, concierge-style wealth management that extends beyond traditional financial advisory models. The firm is committed to precision, innovation, and financial empowerment, ensuring clients receive personalized strategies designed to optimize and preserve their wealth.

With a vision to become the most trusted partner for wealth creation and preservation globally, Capital Haus continues to expand its service offerings, leveraging cutting-edge technology, exclusive investment opportunities, and a hands-on approach to financial education.

For more information, visit https://capitalhaus.com/