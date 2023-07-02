Capital Bank recently received the award for the Best Syndicated Loan for a Financial Institution in the Middle East from EMEA Finance, an integrated publishing and events company focused on the banking and finance industry across the EMEA region. The fifteenth edition of the Achievement Awards ceremony took place in London, gathering companies, banks, and financial experts responsible for the best capital market deals in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

This international recognition is a testament to Capital Bank's efforts in completing a syndicated loan deal worth US$115 million. This deal, which was the bank's first of its kind, and achieved great success by surpassing the targeted subscription value. The participation of twelve banks from across the region and two continents helps to strengthen Capital Bank's position at the regional level.

Jamal Al-Qudah, the Head of Financial Institutions Management at Capital Bank, expressed the bank's pride in receiving this international recognition, which highlights further bright and distinguished aspects of the bank's work. He pointed out that the EMEA Finance award is a recognition of the diligent efforts made by Capital Bank's team to successfully complete the US$115 million syndicated loan deal in cooperation with a diverse group of international and regional banks. The funds obtained from this deal will be used to meet the bank's requirements for financing economically significant development projects.

Al-Qudah extended his sincere gratitude to the team at EMEA Finance for bestowing this award, which reflects the partners' confidence in Capital Bank, especially the Central Bank of Jordan and the Jordanian market as a whole.

Rami Al-Khafash, the Group Chief Investments and Treasury Officer at Capital Bank explained that receiving this award is a testament to the bank's deserving reputation in the eyes of its individual and corporate clients, who are at the forefront of its priorities and concerns. He emphasized the bank's continuous efforts to provide the latest and most advanced banking services and products, thereby elevating the Jordanian banking sector. He also stated that it reflects the bank's commitment to sustainable and inclusive development in the kingdom.

Christopher Moore, publisher and CEO of EMEA Finance commented: "The joint syndicated facility provided by Capital Bank for the first time closing at US$115 million was a great success." He highlighted that through this deal, Capital Bank demonstrates the strength of its partnerships in the region. The extensive list of supporting financial partners indicates that they are likely to be a steady and reliable source of future financing opportunities. Moore extended congratulations to the Capital Bank team on this important achievement, which will allow the bank to expand and develop its business as it sees fit.