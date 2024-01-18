Capital Bank has unveiled an improved version of the ATM deposit card tailored for its institutional banking clients, featuring an added withdrawal capability to cater to their needs.

In its initial release, the card empowers institutional banking clients to deposit up to JOD 19,000 and 45 checks daily through the bank's ATMs. Furthermore, they can withdraw up to JOD 10,000 per card, aligning with the company's specified limits as outlined in the registration certificate. This strategic enhancement provides clients with increased flexibility and efficiency in managing their financial transactions.

Zaid El-Kurdi, Capital Bank Group Transaction Banking Director, remarked, "We comprehend the dynamic nature of our clients' financial needs, and our objective is to offer tailored solutions that align with their unique requirements. The introduction of the withdrawal feature to our institutional banking clients' ATM deposit card underscores our commitment to providing convenient and comprehensive banking services."

El-Kurdi added, "We are dedicated to finding innovative ways to simplify and improve our clients' banking experience. The inclusion of the withdrawal feature reflects the continuous efforts the bank makes to meet the evolving requirements of its corporate clients and institutions."

Institutional banking clients seeking more information about the ATM deposit card for businesses can visit the Capital Bank website at https://www.capitalbank.jo/en/institutional or reach out to institutional banking customer service at +5100321- 6- 962. Alternatively, they can visit the nearest Capital Bank branch.

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.5 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 701 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo