Capital Bank Group, a leading provider of personal and corporate banking services in Jordan, has taken a significant step towards its digital transformation by introducing the first-ever Middle Eastern deployment of Cloud Instant Issuance. In collaboration with Thales, a global leader in advanced technologies, Capital Bank Group aims to enhance the payment card issuance experience for its customers while driving the adoption of secure and efficient cloud-based solutions.

Thales’ cloud-based Instant Issuance solution emerged as the ideal choice, fulfilling all the key requirements of Capital Bank Group. By partnering with Thales, the bank ensures rapid deployment alongside existing branch equipment, a highly available infrastructure, and easy integration and scalability for other group affiliates.

Thales swiftly deployed Cloud Instant Issuance, which is backed by the industry-recognized PCI-DSS certification for securing transactions and cardholders’ data, across all of Capital Bank branches in Jordan. Customers can therefore receive their payment cards instantly at any branch, and then use them immediately both in-store and online. In addition to in-branch issuance, Thales’ solution is enabling Capital Bank Group to actively develop a network of secure and flexible self-service kiosks. These kiosks are connected to the Thales instant issuance solution, which further enhances convenience and accessibility for its customers.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Izzidin AbuSalameh, Group Chief Operations Officer stated, "Cloud Instant Issuance from Thales is a win-win for Capital Bank Group and our customers. This solution allows us to deploy, integrate, and scale rapidly and efficiently, providing our customers with rapid card fulfillment and the opportunity to start using their new card the moment they leave the branch."

Nassir Ghrous, Senior Vice President, Banking and Payment Services for Asia, Middle East and Africa at Thales, highlighted the groundbreaking nature of Capital Bank Group Middle Eastern deployment of Cloud Instant Issuance. He stated, "Our solution aligns perfectly with Capital Bank Group’s strategy of developing a differentiated and customer-focused offer in Jordan. We look forward to further enhancing their instant issuance service and delivering the benefits generated by a cloud-based approach."

Capital Bank Group's adoption of this Cloud Instant Issuance marks a significant milestone in the banking sector of the Middle East. This partnership demonstrates the Group’s commitment to innovation, simplification, and holistic financial solutions, ensuring that customers receive cutting-edge and secure payment card services.

-Ends-

About Capital Bank Group

Capital Bank Group is considered one of the top financial institutions operating in the Jordanian and regional markets, with assets of approximately JOD 7.6 billion, while the total equity is nearly JOD 728 million.

Capital Bank Group includes Capital Bank, which since its inception in 1995, has grown to become one of the top financial institutions in Jordan, offering the Jordanian market a comprehensive set of commercial and investment banking services and solutions tailored to the needs of retail and corporate clients alike.

In 2005, Capital Bank (Jordan) purchased majority shares of the National Bank of Iraq (61.85%), which enabled NBI to develop its products and services, strengthen its foothold and enhance financial inclusion at the country level, support export activities and provide all services to Jordanian companies operating In Iraq. In 2021, the National Bank of Iraq continued to realize its expansion strategy by launching its first branch in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to provide financial and trade services to its corporate clients.

As for Capital Investments, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Capital Bank established in 2006 and is set as a regional leader in providing comprehensive investment banking services that include asset management, brokerage as well as corporate financial advisory. The company serves a diverse array of local, regional, and international clientele, including major corporations, government entities, and high-net-worth individuals through its offices in Jordan and the United Arab Emirates / Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC).

Further building on its ambitious expansion strategy, Capital Bank Group also acquired Bank Audi’s operations in both Jordan and Iraq in 2021 and followed that milestone in 2022 with the acquisition of the branches and operations of Société Générale Bank in Jordan, strengthening its competitive position in the Jordanian banking market. In early 2022, Capital Bank launched its digital bank - Blink, to re-imagine the way people conduct their banking operations, targeting young individuals.

In June 2022, Capital Bank raised its capital through issuing new shares in favor of the Public Investment Fund (PIF) – one the largest sovereign funds worldwide – as a strategic investor in Capital Bank. with a 23.97% stake, a milestone which will enable the Group to implement its expansion strategy and introduce new products and services to meet the needs of its clients and benefit its shareholders.

For more information, please visit Capital Bank website: www.capitalbank.jo