As part of its commitment to social responsibility, Capital Bank recently signed a cooperation agreement with SOS Children's Villages Jordan. Through this agreement, Capital Bank will contribute to financing and supporting care programs and initiatives provided by the association for children and youth in Jordan.

The agreement was signed by Capital Bank's CEO, Tamer Ghazaleh, and SOS Children's Villages Jordan's Board Chairman, Mustafa Al Wishah, at the bank's headquarters. Several senior officials from both organizations were present during the signing ceremony.

Ghazaleh stated, "This agreement is part of Capital Bank's social responsibility strategy, aimed at supporting institutions and charitable associations providing valuable services to the Jordanian society. At Capital Bank, we believe in our role in helping children and youth achieve their dreams and aspirations, ultimately contributing to a better future for themselves and the nation."

Ghazaleh commended the outstanding efforts of SOS Children's Villages in caring for children and youth in family-like environments. Additionally, he acknowledged the association's support for young adults up to the age of 24 to assist them in achieving independence.

In response, Mustafa Al Wishah expressed gratitude to Capital Bank for its generous support, saying, "We are delighted to collaborate with Capital Bank and appreciate this initiative, which will enhance our ability to provide comprehensive care for children and youth without parental support. We are confident that this partnership will be fruitful and sustainable, benefiting all involved. We hope this initiative marks the beginning of a series of successful partnerships aimed at serving the community and promoting social solidarity."