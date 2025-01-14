DUBAI – Capintro Securities & Financial Products Promotion L.L.C. (Capintro), a pioneering financial services capital raising firm, proudly announces its official launch as a Category 5 regulated company under the oversight of the UAE Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA). This milestone marks the culmination of an extensive regulatory process, with Capintro recently receiving its final license to operate.

Capintro has a proven track record in the financial services industry, having previously operated as a representative office of Capintro Partners, Ltd., a UK-regulated entity. The transition to a fully licensed, locally regulated entity underscores Capintro’s commitment to delivering enhanced capital raising services to fund managers throughout the region while adhering to the highest standards of compliance and governance.

Founder Mahmoud Al-Khawaja added, “Capintro has a strong 18-year track record of raising capital from investors across the GCC and the greater MENA region. Over the years, we have helped a number of fund managers build substantial businesses across nine countries in the region. We provide a more cost-efficient alternative to fund managers setting up their own regional offices and serve as a partner in navigating the complex asset-raising landscape. This milestone marks another step in our journey to provide exceptional financial services and create lasting value for our clients and partners.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter as a Category 5 regulated company,” said Hani Abdo, Head of Compliance, at Capintro. “This achievement reflects our dedication to fostering trust and transparency in the financial sector. With our new regulatory status, we are well-positioned to expand our offering and better serve both our investors as well as international fund managers hoping to access the region.”

As a locally licensed entity, Capintro will continue to provide a comprehensive range of financial products and services, leveraging its expertise of offering a global reach with a regional focus to meet the evolving needs of investors in the region.

Capintro’s leadership team brings decades of collective experience in global financial markets, ensuring that clients benefit from unparalleled insights and bespoke strategies. The transition to a locally regulated framework further enhances the company’s ability to contribute to the growth and development of the regional financial ecosystem.

Fund managers interested in exploring Capintro’s services should contact marketing@capintropartners.com.

About Capintro:

Capintro Securities & Financial Products Promotion LLC is a Category 5 regulated financial services firm authorized by the Securities & Commodities Authority (SCA) (License No: 20200000227). Formerly operating as a representative office of Capintro Partners Limited (FRN: 471163) who is an appointed representative of Thornbridge Investment Management LLP (FRN: 713859) which is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. Capintro undertakes a range of activities including, but not limited to, placement services of actively managed funds and direct investments. As a leader in the investment advisory and product placement business, Capintro’s services bridge a gap between global investment managers and institutional and high net worth clients throughout the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.

Media Contact:

Raynette Palacielo

raynette@capintropartners.com

www.capintropartners.com