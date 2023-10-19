Dubai, UAE: – Canon begins its role as the Official Imaging Supplier of the Rugby World Cup 2023, which will be the third Rugby World Cup tournament it has sponsored. As the Official Imaging Supplier of Rugby World Cup 2023, Canon provides world-leading technology that ensures fans don’t miss a moment of the action. Canon will be supplying a full range of support from its diverse businesses, including cameras, lenses, video camcorders and network cameras. As with many major sporting events, Canon Professional Services will be available, where its team members will be providing technical support to more than 800 press, 400+ photographers, 300+ TV crew personnel, 300+ agency staff and 70+ radio personnel. Support includes camera and lens maintenance services and product loans, ensuring they are equipped to capture every nail-biting moment.

AFP Partnership

In addition to its official imaging role, Canon is supporting several activities off the pitch that are designed to champion inclusivity across the sport. This includes an exciting partnership with the AFP, which will see one aspiring young photographer from each of the participating nations partnered with a staff photographer, equipped with a Canon camera.

Earlier this year, ahead of the tournament, each pair worked on an assignment together that illustrated their nation’s relationship with the Rugby World Cup through photography. By allowing the next generation to show the world what the tournament means to their nation, we can celebrate the diversity of the sport and inspire a world of change.

Partnership with the Portuguese National Team

At the Rugby World Cup 2023, Canon will be giving members of the Portuguese national team PowerShot V10 cameras and will be featuring their stories on its website, enabling them to catalogue their tournament journey through their own lens.

Let’s Celebrate our Differences

Rugby is a universal sport. It brings together women and men sharing key values of the sport such as solidarity, commitment, and respect, no matter where they come from and no matter who they are. These values have been celebrated in a unique international “Celebrating Our Differences” photography competition, of which Canon is an official sponsor.

Once again, ahead of the tournament, the power was handed to fans across the world, to illustrate what the sport means to them. The winners of the challenge – from France, Argentina, Uganda, India, and Vietnam – were awarded prizes that included 16 Canon cameras: 12 Canon EOS R50s for the winners of each category and 4 EOS R8s for Canon’s favourites. The photographs can be found on display on the gates of the UNESCO’s headquarters in the seventh arrondissement of Paris until the 6th September, as well as during the tournament at the host cities of this year’s Rugby World Cup.

See the winning images here.

“We’re delighted to be the Official Imaging Supplier of the Rugby World Cup this year, following two great tournaments in England and Japan” says Peter Morris, Brand and Sponsorship Senior Manager, Canon EMEA. “We’ve also been thrilled to participate in the AFP partnership and the “Celebrate our Differences” photography competition, two initiatives that put the power of imaging in the hands of the diverse fans that help make this tournament such a special event. We hope that these moments, captured through the lens of our iconic imaging equipment, will help drive positive change.”

Rugby World Cup 2023

Host country: France

Tournament period: September 8 – October 28, 2023

Participating teams: 20 (South Africa, Namibia, England, Wales, New Zealand, Japan, France, Australia, Ireland, Scotland, Italy, Argentina, Fiji, Samoa, Uruguay, Georgia, Romania, Portugal, Tonga and Chile.

