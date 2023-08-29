Dubai, UAE: Canal Central Hotel Business Bay, the luxurious 5-star hotel located along the famous Dubai Canal and part of Central Hotels & Resorts, announces its outstanding achievements in reducing carbon emissions during the first half of the year.

Using Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism Carbon Calculator to measure and guide its efforts in achieving environmentally responsible operations during this period, Canal Central Hotel Business Bay has achieved substantial reductions in carbon emissions across various key performance indicators (KPIs), marking a significant step toward its sustainability goals.

The results are as follows:

Canal Central Hotel Business Bay proudly reports a reduction of 1.16% in water consumption. The hotel's commitment to responsible water management is evident in its adoption of best practices, including the utilization of aerators in washroom faucets to regulate water flow and mitigate wastage.

An impressive 0.67% reduction in carbon emissions related to district cooling has been accomplished by utilizing a central air conditioning system that efficiently cools the entire building. This technology allows the property to maintain comfortable temperatures while minimizing energy consumption.

The hotel has effectively managed LPG consumption by optimizing food service operations. Buffet offerings are meticulously planned based on the in-house nationality mix and expected guest numbers, reducing excess food production. Additionally, the hotel has replaced buffets with set menu options during periods of decreased occupancy, further enhancing waste reduction and resource efficiency.

A notable 1.06% reduction in landfill waste was recorded through a robust waste segregation process. This initiative spans both employees and guests, involving segregation at guest floor service pantries, extensive colleague training, and dedicated recycling areas.

“Canal Central Hotel Business Bay’s dedication to reducing carbon emissions and embracing sustainable practices aligns with our commitment to creating a greener and more responsible hospitality industry. We are proud to report substantial reductions in key areas and we hope to continue to lead by example and set the stage for a more environmentally conscious future in the hospitality sector,” emphasized Abdulla Al Abdulla, COO, and Group General Manager.

As Canal Central Hotel Business Bay continues to forge ahead on its sustainability journey, it remains committed to pioneering initiatives that set new industry standards. These achievements underscore the hotel's unwavering dedication to environmental responsibility, demonstrating that luxury and sustainability can coexist harmoniously within the hospitality sector.

About Canal Central Hotel Business Bay

Absorb the inspiring beauty of luxurious contemporary design and seamless detail, enhanced by genuine hospitality and personalized service at Canal Central Hotel Business Bay. With spectacular views of the city, Dubai Canal, and The Burj Khalifa, enjoy a range of exceptional business and leisure options while staying with us. Even when travelling for business, your stay with us will make you feel at home as you enjoy spacious rooms designed for comfort. Unwind in one of the 278 modern designed rooms and suites while you are surrounded by unique venues that make business travel a delight.

In your free time, take a dip in the pool, work out at the Gym, and complement it with a relaxing treatment at Wellness Valley Spa. After a long day, it is only suitable that you get the unique dining and lounging experience that you deserve, and our uniquely selected restaurants and bars provide just that.