Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) Associate Professor, Dr. Malcolm Price, has joined a team of experts convened by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to tackle the leading global cause of maternal mortality. The project is part-funded by the Gates Foundation and will explore excessive bleeding after childbirth, known clinically as postpartum haemorrhage (PPH), in order to improve prevention and treatment of the life-threatening condition.

A trained Biostatistician, Dr. Price will act as a consultant and member of the scientific committee to re-appraise the definition of PPH, which is currently classified as blood loss of 500 ml or more within 24 hours after birth. The aim is to conduct an evidence-based assessment of the long-established definition, and to explore where different metrics for different medical scenarios could improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Price explained, “The current definition of PPH has been in place for decades and this review will enable us to analyse individual patient data to produce a more accurate, statistically-informed measurement. We can also explore the development of specific thresholds based on patients’ circumstances, such as pre-existing conditions or childbirth risk factors.”

Despite being highly preventable and treatable, PPH results in around 70,000 deaths each year according to WHO data. It is a condition that records substantially different rates of survival across the globe, with 85% of deaths occuring in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Dr. Price’s research will contribute to the WHO’s ‘Roadmap to combat postpartum haemorrhage between 2023 and 2030’, which sets out a multifacited approach to improve maternity care by preventing risk factors and providing quicker access to treatment.

CUD’s participation in this research project is among a number of initiatives aimed at driving impact in the regional and global healthcare. To help build skills capacity in the. sector, CUD has entered into a ground-breaking agreement with Global University Systems Canada, to provide Bachelor of Science in Public Health students with a structured pathway to enter one of three medical schools in North America. This collaboration marks the first of its kind in the UAE, the GCC and the MENA region. Also signed earlier this year was a strategic agreement with the University of Oxford to establish the MENA division of The Global Health Network in the Department of Public Health. This collaboration designated CUD as the regional hub for the Network’s ‘Artificial Intelligence for Global Health in Asia’ project.

Speaking about the importance of these research and skills development initiatives, Dr. Aseel Takshe, Acting Dean of the School of Health Sciences and Psychology, “At CUD we recognize the vital role of universities in taking practical steps to promote public health and wellbeing in our community and beyond. Dr. Price’s research is one example of how we are helping to address some of the world’s most pressing health concerns through education, research and consulting. We are proud to be part of this important initative that will ultimately help to save lives around the world.”

