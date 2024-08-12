Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of a new set of future-oriented focus areas within its flagship Master of Business Administration (MBA) program, to equip graduates with the skills employers will need to succeed in the years ahead. The innovative programs have been developed in collaboration with Harvard Business Review, in response to the rapidly evolving business landscape, where competencies in sustainable development, digital transformation, and strategic leadership are increasingly in demand.

Offering four different cutting-edge focus areas, the new MBA program retains a core set of common courses, which have been enhanced to incorporate subjects such as financial decision making, business ethics and sustainability. Students can then specialize in their selected field and study the revamped curricula in the General Management or Finance focus areas or choose from two newly revamped disciplines in Digital Marketing or Talent Management Leadership. Given the growing importance of sustainability in every facet of business, all programs now include lessons on sustainable practices tailored to their specific area of focus. Furthermore, all focus areas will incorporate a distinct local perspective and leverage cutting-edge technologies, such as simulations and interactive tools, developed in collaboration with Harvard Business Review.

Also new to the core MBA curriculum are two practical courses that connect students directly with the local business community. The Applied Consulting Project and Applied Research Project courses enable students to embark on industry-based assignments to gain hands-on experience of emerging workplace trends and challenges. These experiential learning opportunities aim to boost graduates’ employability and prepare them to be leaders of future transformation in strategic consulting roles.

The updated curriculum for each focus area has been developed in close collaboration with the university’s School of Management Advisory Board, which will also support in facilitating the consulting and research project courses. Representatives on the Board reflect the diverse regional business landscape and include CEOs and senior personnel from leading industry and government organizations, including DIFC, P&G, Evoteq and the UAE Ministry of Economy.

Students of the MBA also have the unique opportunity to embark on a cross-continental academic journey, with the option of a mid-program transfer to CUD’s partner institution, the University of New Brunswick (UNB) in Canada. Throughout the program, all students will have the opportunity to interact with counterparts at UNB through joint programs and initiatives.

Speaking about the launch, Professor Dima Jamali, Vice President of Academic Affairs at CUD, said, “The launch of our revitalized MBA program signifies CUD’s unwavering commitment to international benchmarking in education. By incorporating cutting-edge focus areas and fostering strategic industry partnerships, we empower our graduates with the skills and knowledge needed to thrive in the ever-evolving global business landscape. Our collaborations with distinguished organizations and the unique opportunity for a cross-continental academic journey with our partner, the University of New Brunswick, further enrich the learning experience, preparing our students to become future-ready leaders.”

The MBA program is now open to applications for the forthcoming Fall cycle starting 26th August. Interested candidates can apply now for the fall 2024 intake via the university’s website.

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution, with over 120 student nationalities. The university provides academic programs at both the undergraduate and graduate levels with a reputation for academic excellence. With 18 accredited degree programs and over 30 concentrations, CUD offers a diverse range of programs across four academic faculties, ensuring a comprehensive learning experience. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.

