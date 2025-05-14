Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has announced the launch of a Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) program, to empower senior executives to tackle complex leadership challenges through a combination of academic research and practical applications. The new program responds to the growing demand for professionals with advanced critical thinking and problem-solving skills, to help businesses foresee and respond to emerging global challenges. The program will enable professional learners to elevate their career with the doctorate qualification, which is the highest academic credential in the field of business practice.

Uniquely structured around three pillars, the program is distinct in its strategic alignment with the evolving challenges of today’s business landscape – locally, regionally, and globally. The curriculum consists of advanced core courses that emphasize both depth and innovation, from emerging technologies for business leaders to sustainability and strategic decision-making. The structure is intentionally designed to offer maximum flexibility for working professionals juggling demanding careers, leadership responsibilities, and personal commitments.

Through courses like the Seminar on Leadership and Organizational Behavior Dynamics and Managing Dynamic Business Environments, the program equips executives to be the leaders of change. With 30 credit hours dedicated to the dissertation, students are empowered to tackle real business challenges through original research, using the academic writing skills developed through the program to communicate complex ideas with clarity and influence. The principles of sustainable development are embedded in the program to enable students to explore how to align business goals with long-term social and environmental impact.

The CUD DBA is designed to prepare senior professionals for board-level roles, government executives driving economic advancement, family business successors scaling globally, and management consultants fostering thought leadership. Applicants will seek to move beyond traditional business knowledge and make a strategic impact through advanced leadership, critical thinking, and applied research. It will equip candidates with the ability to generate new knowledge that challenges industry norms and to reach high-level roles at a global level. The DBA can also open doors to executive teaching and academic consultancy.

The program is launched at a time when the demand for DBA graduates in the UAE is poised for significant growth over the next five years. The Program Director, Prof. Syed Zamberi Bin Ahmad, said, “As the nation continues its trajectory towards economic diversification and positions itself as a global business hub, the need for advanced business leaders equipped with doctoral-level expertise becomes increasingly critical.​ In this dynamic landscape, CUD’s DBA program is strategically positioned to cultivate the next generation of business leaders. By integrating advanced research methodologies with practical business applications, the program ensures that graduates are not only prepared to meet current industry demands but are also equipped to anticipate and drive future trends.”

Speaking about the launch of this cutting-edge program, Professor Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor of Canadian University Dubai, stated, “The launch of the Doctor of Business Administration program is part of our strategic commitment to building world-class business leadership in the UAE. As the nation accelerates its mission to become a global leader in several domains, we aim to play our part in creating a workforce that is equipped to drive this era of transformational change. The DBA will empower senior professionals to tackle complex challenges with resilience and create meaningful change that will shape the future of industry and society.”

The DBA is offered during weekends to ensure minimum disruption to participants’ busy schedule. The program is currently receiving applications from qualified candidates for entry in Fall (September) 2025 intake. The inaugural cohort has limited seats to ensure personalized access to our faculty and industry partners.

About Canadian University Dubai

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD) is a higher education institution located in City Walk, within the vibrant downtown district of Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). The university is the #1 ranking University in Dubai according to the QS World University Rankings 2025. CUD is a diverse and dynamic institution where students representing over 120 nationalities experience an education that is grounded in sustainable development principles and prepares graduates for success in an AI-driven future. With a reputation for academic excellence, the university offers more than 30 specialized majors, concentrations, and focus area pathways, through over 25 accredited undergraduate and graduate degree programs. The curriculum is Canadian-inspired and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, entrepreneurship and employment opportunities in Canada.

www.cud.ac.ae