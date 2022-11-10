Dubai, UAE: Canadian University Dubai (CUD) has climbed to 24th place in the 2023 edition of the QS Arab Region University Rankings, retaining the number one position among higher education institutions in Dubai. The University has also received the prestigious five-star status in the latest edition of the QS Stars university rating system, with the accolades announced at an event staged onboard the Queen Elizabeth 2, Dubai, hosted by CUD under the patronage of QS.

This year’s Arab Region Ranking is the largest to date and compares 199 institutions across 18 countries. The assessment considers performance against a range of indicators, including academic reputation and employer reputation, as well as research and internationalization benchmarks. The additional QS five-star rating is based on an in-depth assessment of wide-ranging criteria recognizing further areas of distinction such as learning environment, campus facilities, and social inclusion.

The newly released regional listing follows on from the QS global rankings for 2023, which were announced in June this year. CUD was positioned among the leading 541-550 universities worldwide and maintained its #1 rank in Dubai. The University also ranked among the best in the world for international students (7th) and faculty (8th).

Speaking about the Arab Region ranking, Mr. Buti Saeed Al Ghandi, Chancellor of CUD, said, “We are proud to maintain our position as the number one university in Dubai. As this region continues to build its reputation for excellence in education on the international stage, we are honored to be recognized among the leading institutions in the UAE and we reinforce our commitment to contributing to the advancement of the nation through academic endeavor.”

Prof. Karim Chelli, President and Vice Chancellor of CUD, added, “This year’s ranking, along with the award of the QS five-star rating, reflects our continued growth and diversification as an institution. Through initiatives like the new Innovation and Sustainability Centre, we are uniting education, research, technology, and entrepreneurship, to give our students a complete university experience that will help them stand out in the employment market.”

The ranking announcement was made during this year’s QS Arab Forum, which was hosted by CUD in collaboration with QS. Speaking at the event, CUD Executive Vice President, Dr. John Newark, said, “This is only the beginning of the advancement of higher learning within the Arab Region and globally; I encourage and urge us all to continue to innovate and deliver initiatives that will help to develop an esteemed level of higher education, together leaving a global footprint.”

An internationally renowned ranking system, QS is recognized among the most widely respected university rankings in the world, providing an authoritative, independent evaluation of institutions across the globe. First published in 2014, the Arab Region Ranking takes account of 10 performance indicators that blend global metrics with measures designed specifically for the Arab world.

About Canadian University Dubai

Established in 2006, Canadian University Dubai (CUD), is a higher academic institution located in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE). CUD offers over 40 UAE Ministry accredited degree concentrations across four academic faculties, based on the Canadian curriculum, and serves as a gateway for students to pursue higher education, research, and employment opportunities in Canada. The institution is ranked #1 in Dubai and among the leading 541-550 universities globally according to the QS World University Rankings 2023.

